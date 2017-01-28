Mountlake Terrace police blotter: Jan. 21-26

Jan. 21

A hit-and-run collision was reported in the 5800 block of 236th Street Southwest.

Jan. 22

A disturbance was reported in the 22500 block of 56th Avenue West. A neighbor reported hearing a woman shout “you shouldn’t hit a woman” and then seeing her thrown to the ground before a nearby vehicle sped off. Officers caught up with the vehicle and found a man driving it. He smelled of alcohol and refused to do field sobriety tests or give a breath sample. He was arrested for DUI.

Jan. 24

A hit-and-run was reported in a parking lot in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest. The victim’s vehicle was damaged on the front fender and door.

A man came to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report a burglary. He said he has a storage unit on 66th Avenue West that was broken into sometime before Jan. 14. He said the lock was cut and flatware and and a military dress uniform were taken, among other items.

Jan. 25

A burglary was reported in the 4200 block of 214th Street Southwest. A neighbor called while the burglary was in progress. The suspect fled on a bicycle. The bicycle was later located, but the suspect and stolen items were not. He had taken an Xbox 360 and prescription medications from the residence. The suspect is known to the victim.

An abandoned suitcase was located on the corner of 44th Avenue West and 222nd Street Southwest. Clothing was in side the suitcase. It was taken into evidence for safekeeping.

A travel document issued by Homeland Security was found in a dumpster in the 23400 block of Lakeview Drive. The document was issued to a person who could not be located on a local records database. It was taken into evidence for safekeeping.

Jan. 26

An incident of fraud was reported in the 4800 block of 239th Street Southwest. The victim said someone tried to open two different credit card accounts under his name.