Mountlake Terrace police blotter: Jan. 14-19

Jan. 14

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 22000 block of 66th Avenue West. The right rear window of a vehicle was broken and a purse was taken.

A burglary was reported in the 23600 block of 56th Avenue West.

Jan. 15

A theft was reported in the 22300 block of 64th Avenue West. A package valued at $200 was taken off of a resident’s doorstep.

Jan. 16

A vehicle stolen out of Snohomish County was located in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace. The occupants were also in possession of a pipe used to smoke methamphetamine. The driver was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.

A woman came to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report her rear license plate was stolen.

A man reported a problem with a neighbor’s dog in the 21300 block of 59th Place West. The neighbor’s dog got out of the yard and chased his cats down the street. He said it’s been an ongoing problem.

Jan. 17

A vehicle theft was reported in the 4900 block of 236th Street Southwest. The victim lives in Lynnwood, but had been storing a vehicle at a friend’s house in Mountlake Terrace. He realized it was no longer there about two months ago. He said he didn’t worry about it then because he thought it was impounded. He just checked with Lynnwood Police and discovered it had not been impounded.

A possible burglary in progress was reported in the 22200 block of 62nd Avenue West, inside a house that had been purchased by Sound Transit. Officers contacted a transient man inside the house and said a woman had also been staying there, but was gone now. He said they were there because it was “warm and dry.” No paraphernalia was found on scene and no mess was made. The man was trespassed from the area, cited and released.

Jan. 18

A burglary was reported at a business in the 5500 block of 234th Street Southwest. An Apple Square, iPad and commercial hand-held hair dryer were taken. Other miscellaneous products were also missing, but it was not clear exactly what was missing at the time of the report.

A physical altercation was reported near the intersection of 232nd Street Southwest and 60th Avenue West. It was between a husband and wife. The husband had called 911 and said he hit his wife, but when contacted by officers, she said that wasn’t true. The husband then said he lied to dispatch because “he wanted to go to jail.”

Jan. 19

A man came to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report his vehicle title was stolen last month from a mailbox in the 21500 block of 48th Avenue West.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 4400 block of 230th Street Southwest. An iPad was taken.