Mountlake Terrace police blotter: Jan. 12-19

Jan. 12

An incident of fraud was reported in the 22200 block of 68th Avenue West. A $500 transaction was attempted on a bank card number, but the owner was able to stop it before it completed. Case report requested so the owner can work with his bank.

Jan. 13

A suspicious circumstance was reported in the 6600 block of 221st Place Southwest. A juvenile reported receiving text messages that made her uncomfortable. The content of the text messages indicated the sender had been watching and stalking the juvenile. The sender later sent a message that said it was a prank. The juvenile asked a few friends if they were the ones conducting the prank and they all said no. When the juvenile called the number, an automated voicemail answered.

A residential burglary was reported in the 6400 block of 233rd Place Southwest. Nothing appeared to be missing, but some drawers and boxes had been rifled through and a television was unplugged.

A LimeBike bike share bicycle was found in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest. The company recovered the bike.

Jan. 14

A business owner in the 4300 block of 228th Street Southwest asked to have a man trespassed from the business. He said a customer came into his restaurant and tried to fight him because of a mistake that was made to his order. The customer said he didn’t want to start a physical altercation, just to clarify the mistake. He was issued a trespass form, which he signed.

A disturbance was reported in the 23100 block of La Pierre Drive.

Jan. 15

A vehicle theft was reported in the 4900 block of 219th Street Southwest. The vehicle was taken from a residential street. The keys were not inside.

A disturbance was reported in the 23600 block of 56th Avenue West.

Officers went to the 22600 block of 56th Avenue West for a welfare check. A subject was taken to the hospital for mental health evaluation.

Jan. 16

A theft was reported in the 5500 block of 224th Street Southwest. Several jewelry items were reported missing, totaling $1,800, but the owner said she had no reason to think her residence had been burglarized.

Jan. 17

A vehicle hit a pedestrian in the intersection of 44th Avenue West and 223rd Street Southwest. The pedestrian was in the crosswalk, but it is unclear if the pedestrian had the right of way at the time of the crash, as the driver said the hand was red and the pedestrian said he had a crossing signal. The pedestrian was taken to Swedish Edmonds with a possible broken wrist.

A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 5400 block of 212th Street Southwest. The vehicle was stopped in a private roadway with its hazard lights on. It had fresh damage to the front passenger side and a flat timer. It appeared to have hit a rock wall on the side of the roadway. No damage was visible on the rock wall.

Jan. 18

An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with a front headlight out. Upon checking the driver’s license, it was revealed the driver had a suspended license. The driver was cited and given a court date.

Jan. 19

A two vehicles collided in the 23100 block of 61st Avenue West. A vehicle was backing out of a driveway when it hit a vehicle driving along the road. The first vehicle was scuffed on the rear bumper and the second vehicle sustained crush damage on the front passenger side and a broken axle.