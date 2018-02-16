Mountlake Terrace police blotter: Feb. 9-15

Feb. 9

A rear license plate was reported stolen off of a truck that belongs to a Mountlake Terrace resident. It’s unclear when exactly the plate was stolen.

A fraud was reported in the 22400 block of 42nd Place West. A man said he started an online relationship with a woman and he sent her thousands of dollars over their relationship. She then sent him a check for $8,500 and asked him to deposit it and send her cash. He deposited the check, but did not send her the cash right away. His bank later informed him the check was counterfeit. He has since blocked her from his phone and has broken all ties with her.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 4300 block of 214th Street Southwest. Floor mats and a battery were stolen out of a vehicle parked there.

A vehicle was seen sliding off of the roadway and onto a property located in the 22400 block of 36th Avenue West. The vehicle struck and destroyed an electrical box there. The vehicle then continued onto a nearby property and damaged the lawn, a tree and a house. The driver said he hit the gas pedal when he meant to apply the brake. The driver has a valid instruction permit, but does not yet have a license. Nobody with a valid license was in the vehicle with the driver at the time.

Feb. 10

An assault was reported in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest. Two employees of a restaurant there got into an argument. One then punched the other. Other employees told officers they didn’t see what happened. Due to conflicting stories, it was not possible to tell who started the fight.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 4400 block of 212th Street Southwest. Two speakers, valued at approximately $500 each, were stolen out of a vehicle while the owner was moving other equipment from the residence to the vehicle. The vehicle’s doors were unlocked at the time.

Feb. 12

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 21800 block of 44th Avenue West. A phone, valued at $30, was the only item missing.

A vehicle theft was reported in the 4200 block of 236th Street Southwest. The victim said her backpack had been previously stolen out of her vehicle at a Seattle park, and a set of car keys was inside the backpack. The vehicle was later stolen from her residence, and she thinks it was the same person. Her door lock has also been changed.

A theft was reported in the 22400 block of 59th Place West. A lawnmower was stolen from a driveway.

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 22800 block of 53rd Avenue West. A man was seen spray painting a slur and a symbol associated with white supremacy on the street.

Feb. 13

A bicycle was reported stolen from the 21000 block of 44th Avenue West.

A burglary was reported in the 23100 block of 52nd Avenue West. Two suspicious men were seen taking boxes out of a vacant house there. When confronted by a neighbor, they left. Officers checked out the property and didn’t see any sign of forced entry. However, a shed in the back yard had its hinges and doors removed and had been rummaged through. It was unclear if anything was taken.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 4100 block of 236th Street Southwest. A navigation unit was stolen from an unlocked vehicle. Some items that do not belong to the vehicle owner were left behind and entered into evidence.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 22100 block of 38th Avenue West. The vehicle owner had started the vehicle to let it warm up and said she went back inside her residence for no more than 5 minutes. When she came back outside, she saw her vehicle being driven away.

Feb. 14

A Mountlake Terrace resident came to the Mountlake Terrace police department to report a vehicle prowl in his driveway. The resident had a surveillance video of the incident from a home surveillance system. Two suspects were seen rummaging through an empty box in the back of a truck and trying the door handles to the truck and a second vehicle. A motorcycle battery may have been taken, but the resident was not sure.

An incident of fraud was reported in the 6500 block of 233rd Place Southwest. A business owner reported a former employee fraudulently depositing his last paycheck multiple times, stealing a total of $2,906.76.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 6500 block of 233rd Place Southwest. A hedge trimmer was stolen from the back seat of the vehicle, which was parked in the driveway. Entry was made by smashing out the rear driver’s side window.

Feb. 15

A possible DUI was reported in the 21900 block of 58th Avenue West. A man said he saw an intoxicated woman drive away. The woman was contacted by officers. After noticing some signs of intoxication, including the woman telling officers she was intoxicated, she provided breath samples, which revealed a 0.391 percent blood alcohol concentration. She was cited and booked into the Snohomish County Jail. Her vehicle was impounded.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 4700 block of 212th Street Southwest.