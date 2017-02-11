Mountlake Terrace police blotter: Feb. 3-9

Feb. 3

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 22200 block of 68th Place Southwest. The incident also turned out to be a residential burglary case. The vehicle prowl had happened the night before and house keys may have been taken from the vehicle. There was no evidence of forced entry to the residence. Nothing appeared to be missing, but items were tossed about.

Feb. 5

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 4400 block of 212th Street Southwest. Nothing was taken, but contents from the console and glove box were strewn about the vehicle.

A disturbance was reported in the 23400 block of 55th Avenue West. Several subjects were reported yelling threats (the reporting party was a neighbor who heard the fight and was not involved). Officers heard the yelling from out front and knocked at the residence. A woman answered and said she was trying to separate her friends. One of them tried to confront an officer and was detained. It was primarily a couple that was arguing, but no physical assault occurred. The couple agreed to sleep in separate residences for the night. The man who had been detained was released.

Feb. 6

A vehicle prowl was reported near a residence on 216th Street Southwest. Several items were taken.

A shoplifter was reported in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. The suspect was located and trespassed from the store.

Burned items were found on the side of a school in the 22000 block of 52nd Avenue West. Two areas were charred, but there was no other damage to the school.

An assault was reported in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest. A woman said she thought she smelled something burning so she went to investigate. When she did, she was pushed into a hotel room and punched in the face. She said she does not know what happened after that. She did not know the suspect but had seen him around before. She had a black-and-blue bruise on her face.

An assault was reported in the 23600 block of 56th Avenue West. The suspect was on the scene and clearly under the effects of narcotics. The victim did not want to press charges. The suspect had a warrant out of Marysville and was arrested.

An attempted burglary was reported in the 22700 block of Lakeview Drive. Footprints in the snow lead up to a sliding glass door. The homeowner said he heard banging on his back door and saw it was open about six inches, up to a wooden dowel that prevented it from opening further. He said it had been locked before. A hatchet was also found in the area that did not belong to the homeowner. Nothing had been damaged or taken since the suspect couldn’t open the door beyond six inches, so couldn’t make it into the residence.

Feb. 7

A vehicle was reported stolen in the 21900 block of Highway 99. A security reported seeing two suspects, one with a gun, take a van. The victim was still on scene and described what happened. He said he was parked in a parking lot when two suspects, a male and a female, getting into the van, holding the gun up to him and ordering him to leave his wallet. He did not leave his wallet. The male suspect took out pepper spray and sprayed the victim. The victim got out of the van to get away from the spray, and the two suspects drove off with the van. The security guard said he saw the incident happen. It was captured on surveillance video. The van was later found unoccupied in Lynnwood. The suspects were not located.

Feb. 9

A license plate was found in the 6000 bock of 220th Street Southwest. It was entered into evidence as found property.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 4300 block of 116th Street Southwest. Both front windows were broken out, but nothing appeared to be disturbed inside.