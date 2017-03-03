Mountlake Terrace police blotter: Feb. 25-March 2

Feb. 25

A suspicious vehicle was spotted in the 6300 block of St. Albion Way. The entire interior of the vehicle had been stripped, including the seats, and the license plates were missing. The vehicle’s running lamps had been left on. The responding officer ran the VIN number and the vehicle returned stolen out of Auburn. The vehicle was impounded and the registered owner was notified.

A vehicle theft was reported near the intersection of 58th Avenue West and 218th Street Southwest. The owner already confirmed it was not towed and that the keys were not inside the vehicle.

Feb. 26

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 21400 block of 48th Avenue West. A car window had been broken out and an empty Amazon box was taken from the back seat.

An attempted shoplift was reported in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. A man had taken a cart full of liquor, two steaks and some deli items out of the store without paying for it. He was intercepted, left the cart behind and got into a vehicle.

Feb. 27

A theft was reported in the 22800 block of 41st Place West. Mail was taken from a mailbox there. The contents of several envelopes had been removed, but the open envelopes were left behind.

A shoplifter was reported in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. Surveillance video shows a woman taking a bottle of unknown alcohol and leaving the store and getting into a vehicle.

A burglary was reported in the 23300 block of Cedar Way. A storage unit was broken into there. Tool boxes and the tools they contained were taken.

Feb. 28

A man was arrested for DUI in the 22000 block of 66th Avenue West. The vehicle had been spotted driving without headlights on down 220th Street Southwest and was parked in a parking lot there, covering two spots, when the officer made contact. The driver admitted to driving after consuming alcohol. He was arrested for DUI. After the arrest, he took a breath test, showing a 0.109 percent blood alcohol content.

Bullets were found in the 4400 block of 212th Street Southwest. They were entered into evidence for destruction.

A theft was reported in the 8400 block of 244th Street Southwest. A man left a restaurant there without paying for his coffee. The restaurant declined to pursue charges, but wanted a report written.

March 2

An incident of fraud was reported. The victim came to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report two fraudulent charges on a bank card, both for $660. The charges were made to an address in “Oakwoood, WA,” which is not a real city in Washington state.

A mental health professional practicing in Mountlake Terrace reported one of his clients, who lives in Seattle, had shared specific homicidal thoughts with regard to his neighbor. Mountlake Terrace Police contacted the man, who seemed sound of mind and said he had those thoughts out of frustration, but was not going to actually kill his neighbor. Seattle Police was notified of the report.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 22300 block of 65th Avenue West. A purse containing several bank cards and multiple items of jewelry was missing. The doors to the vehicle had been unlocked.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 6200 block of St. Albion Way. A wallet was taken. The doors to the vehicle had likely been left unlocked, as there is no damage to the vehicle.

A disturbance was reported in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest. A woman was kicked out of a business there. She was intoxicated and noncompliant with officers. She struggled, screamed and tried to bite officers who were trying to arrest her. She was eventually taken into custody and charged with assault.