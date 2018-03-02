Mountlake Terrace police blotter: Feb. 23-March 1

Feb. 23

License plates were reportedly stolen off of a vehicle parked in the 5600 block of 218th Street Southwest.

A vehicle prowl and theft were reported in the 23400 block of Lakeview Drive. A glove box inside a vehicle there had been gone through. A storage closet inside a car port was also gone through with several boxes taken out. A collapsible cart was the only item taken.

An abandoned vehicle was towed from the 22000 block of 70th Avenue West. A notice had been previously placed on the vehicle on Feb. 9 and it had not moved since.

A vehicle prowl suspect from Edmonds was located by a Mountlake Terrace police officer near the intersection of 220th Street Southwest and Highway 99. He was later taken into custody by Edmonds Police.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 23400 block of Lakeview Drive. A cell phone and driver’s license were taken from inside. No damage visible to the vehicle.

Feb. 24

A two-vehicle collision was reported near the intersection of 220th Street Southwest and the northbound I-5 ramp. A vehicle rear-ended a second vehicle after not being able to stop due to ice and freezing rain on the road.

A vehicle stolen from Seattle was found in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest.

Feb. 25

A hit and run was reported in the 4600 block of 223rd Street Southwest. A vehicle that was legally parked on the street had been struck by another vehicle in the area.

A theft was reported at a store in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. A man was seen concealing large bottles of liquor and then heading into the store’s bathroom. He was contacted and trespassed from the store.

Feb. 26

An illegally parked vehicle in the 5800 block of 236th Street Southwest was impounded. It had expired tabs. Due to construction in the area, it needed to be removed as quickly as possible.

Three juveniles were reported driving while intoxicated in the area of 22200 block of Brier Road. Mountlake Terrace officers responded for assistance. They were eventually released to a parent.

Gas was reportedly siphoned from two vans parked in the 6300 block of 215th Street Southwest.

Feb. 27

A diamond engagement ring was reported lost in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest.

A man came to the Mountlake Terrace police department to report his mail had been stolen.

Feb. 28

Lottery tickets were reported stolen from a store in the 6600 block of 220th Street Southwest. The theft was discovered when the store manager came in and noticed an entire roll of tickets was gone, and he had just refilled those tickets the day before. Surveillance video shows a woman entering the store, speaking to the employee and then both of them walk to the far corner of the store. Then, a man enters, goes behind the counter and takes the tickets. The two suspects left together.

An abandoned vehicle was impounded from the 23000 block of 58th Avenue West.

An officer located a black suitcase in the 21600 block of 44th Avenue West. Nothing inside could be used to identify the owner. It was taken to evidence for safekeeping.

A stolen vehicle was located in the 4400 block of 222nd Street Southwest.

March 1

A cold theft was reported at a store located in the 22800 block of 44th Avenue West. Over 13 incidents, the same subjects were seen on surveillance video taking over $17,000 worth of dietary supplements. The suspects are believed to be the same suspects as in a case at a store location in Maple Valley.

A bicycle was reported stolen from the 23500 block of 54th Avenue West.