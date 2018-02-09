Mountlake Terrace police blotter: Feb. 2-9

Feb. 2

A burglary was reported in the 4200 block of 214th Street Southwest. A television set, video game console and games and controllers, clothing, a purse and pillowcases were among the items listed stolen. The victim said she was out of town for two weeks and when she came back she saw her front door unlocked and several items missing.

A stolen trailer was located in the 5200 block of 238th Street Southwest.

Feb. 3

A shoplifter was reported in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. The suspect was seen in a nearby cafe eating food items from a different store that she did not pay for. The woman was trespassed from the store.

A vehicle stolen from Seattle was located in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest.

Feb. 4

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 4200 block of 236th Street Southwest. A suitcase and a bag containing tools were taken.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 4200 block of 236th Street Southwest. Two blankets and about $5 in change were taken.

Feb. 5

A collision was reported in the 23900 block of 56th Avenue West. A vehicle crashed into a legally parked vehicle, which then hit another parked vehicle. The driver of the first vehicle said he fell asleep at the wheel and veered into one of the parked vehicles, which pushed it into the third vehicle. The driver declined aid and his vehicle was towed.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 4200 block of 236th Street Southwest. A vacuum cleaner was missing, valued at $800.

A burglary was reported in the 4400 block of 212th Street Southwest. A video game console and a handgun were taken.

Feb. 6

A physical domestic assault was reported in the 6300 block of 232nd Street Southwest.

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 4000 block of 212th Street Southwest. A woman heard a window break. When she looked out her bedroom window, she saw the exterior pane of a double-paned window was broken. It was unclear what caused the single pane to break.

A theft was reported in the 23300 block of Cedar Way. She said she realized her phone was missing while in that area. The next day, she saw it for sale online.

Feb. 7

A pedestrian in a crosswalk was hit by a car in the 21700 block of 52nd Avenue West. The vehicle was turning left and struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian asked for a ride to his destination and the driver complied. The two did not exchange information at the time. Two witnesses reported the incident.

An assault with a weapon was reported in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest. A man contacted another man in a parking lot there and drew a handgun. The victim’s aunt reported the incident. Officers attempted to contact her nephew and a suspect, but neither could be reached.

A tablet found in the 7000 block of 220th Street Southwest was turned into the Mountlake Terrace police department.

A vehicle stolen from Lake Forest Park was located in the 21900 block fo 49th Place West.

A physical dispute between neighbors was reported in the 4700 block of 242nd Street Southwest.

Feb. 8

A Mountlake Terrace police officer responded to a two-vehicle collision in Edmonds that involved an Edmonds police officer. The officer’s vehicle had hit a trailer in the 18700 block of 79th Place West. The trailer was partially in the roadway, blocking about 20-30 percent of the road. The officer did not have his headlights on for patrol purposes. The officer’s vehicle was damaged and the damage to the trailer was minor.

A city employee reported a leaf blower stolen sometime in the past year. The serial number for the blower was entered as stolen.

Feb. 9

A hit-and-run was reported in the 6900 block fo 220th Street Southwest. A legally parked vehicle was struck and damaged on the front passenger side.

Graffiti was reported on the Interurban Trail in Mountlake Terrace.