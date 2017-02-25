Mountlake Terrace police blotter: Feb. 17-24

Feb. 17

A burglary was reported in the 22200 block of 62nd Avenue West. A vacant building on a property currently owned by Sound Transit had been broken into. A window had been broken and the door was open.

A burglary was reported at a house in the 23600 block of 52nd Avenue West. A laptop, five costume jewelry necklaces and a Bluetooth speaker were taken.

A burglary was reported at a house in the 5200 block of 242nd Street Southwest. No items appeared to be missing.

Feb. 19

An assault was reported in the 4300 block of 236th Street Southwest. Two men had gotten into a fistfight. One was knocked unconscious and left on the ground there with a likely head injury. The suspect fled the area. It took several minutes for the victim to regain consciousness. A K-9 track was attempted to locate the suspect but failed. The suspect has been identified.

Feb. 20

A burglary was reported in the 5000 block of 212th Street Southwest. Entry was apparently made through a window. Several items were missing. The home was in the process of being staged before being put on the market soon.

Feb. 21

A Mountlake Terrace resident reported being a victim of a computer virus scam. She said her computer locked up and a screen popped up saying she needed to call a listed phone number to speak to “Microsoft.” The person on the other end of the line had her click through several steps and charged $200 for his services. The man asked for a credit card number and the victim said she didn’t have a credit card, but could mail a check. A friend then told her that she was being scammed so she destroyed the check. The address to mail the check was in North Carolina.

A plastic wallet containing an ID and other cards was found in the 7000 block of 220th Street Southwest. The owner could not be located so it was logged into evidence.

Feb. 22

A license plate was found in the roadway near the intersection of 236th Street Southwest and 48th Avenue West.

A theft was reported in the 23400 block of Lakeview Drive. Two toolboxes, filled with various tools, were taken off of a front porch.

Feb. 23

A man and his son reported a theft near the intersection of 227th Street Southwest and 58th Avenue West. The man said he had brought his son to a school bus stop there when the son realized he forgot something at home. They went home, leaving a trumpet behind at the stop. When they returned to the stop, the trumpet was gone.

An incident of mail theft was reported in the 5100 block of 240th Place Southwest. A locking mailbox had been pried open and mail was missing.

Feb. 24

An attempted theft of lotto tickets was reported in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. The reporting party, a manager at the store, said the suspect was behind the customer service counter when he should not be. The suspect told him that he left his backpack there and was looking for it, but he would just leave. Shortly after, the manager noticed the lotto ticket lockbox had been pried open. It’s unclear if any tickets or other merchandise were actually taken.