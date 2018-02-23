Mountlake Terrace police blotter: Feb. 15-22

Feb. 15

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 6100 block of St. Albion Way. A driver’s side window was broken out of the vehicle, but nothing appeared to be missing.

Feb. 17

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 24300 block of 59th Avenue West. The vehicle was not damaged, but all doors were open when the owner returned to it. A flashlight was missing from inside.

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 22000 block of 56th Avenue West. A front windshield of a vehicle had been smashed.

A license plate stolen Seattle was found on a vehicle parked in the 24300 block of 59th Avenue West.

Feb. 18

A burglary was reported in the 5600 block of 216th Court Southwest. A man said he is house sitting for the property owner, who is out of the country. He reported someone broke into the house through a window. The reporting party secured the property. When the property owner returned, he notified police that at least a laptop and several pieces of jewelry were missing.

A burglary was reported in the 4300 block of 236th Street Southwest. A video came console was stolen from a residence there.

Feb. 19

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in a parking garage located in the 6100 block of 219th Street Southwest. A vehicle owner returned to his vehicle to see that it had been sprayed with a fire extinguisher. There was no damage to the vehicle. Three other deployed fire extinguishers were discovered in the parking garage. Replacement cost for the fire extinguishers is approximately $60 each.

Feb. 20

A man came to the Mountlake Terrace police department to report an incident of fraud. Two fraudulent charges were made to his wife’s credit card for $1,295 and $975. The company that made the charges is based in Colorado.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 22800 block of Lakeview Drive. Tools and stereo equipment were stolen.

Suspicious circumstances were reported in the 22000 block of 64th Avenue West. A store employee reported seeing two men wearing dark clothes and ski masks trying to open the front door of the store, which was locked at the time. They then fled on foot. The employee provided a description of both suspects, who were not located.

Feb. 21

A vehicle crashed into a tree in the 23500 block of 65th Place West. The driver was attempting to turn northbound onto 65th Place West when she lost control of her vehicle on an icy road and slid over a cub and glanced a tree. The vehicle was badly damaged, but the driver was not hurt.

An incident of mail theft was reported int he 4500 block fo 216th Street Southwest. An empty package addressed to a resident there was found in a nearby building. The victim said the box contained designer shoes, a cashmere sweater, a jacket and skirts from her mother in Arizona.

An assault was reported in the 4400 block of 242nd Street Southwest. The victim told police an unknown man approached him and punched him in the face. The suspect was not located.

An abandoned vehicle was towed from the 21300 block of 50th Avenue West.

Feb. 22

A wallet was found near the intersection of 58th Avenue West and 230th Street Southwest. The person who found the wallet brought it to the Mountlake Terrace police department, where it was entered into evidence for safekeeping.

A man came into the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report a fraud. A check was fraudulently written for $945 and a charge for $49.99 was fraudulently made to his account. The bank was able to reimburse him for the charges. A detective will follow up.

A vehicle stolen from King County was located in the 5900 block of 242nd Street Southwest.