Mountlake Terrace police blotter: Feb. 11-16

Feb. 11

A vehicle theft was reported in the 4100 block of 212th Street Southwest. The owner said the doors were not locked.

A neighbor of a resident called to report unsanitary conditions for two dogs in the 22100 block 66th Avenue West. The neighbor said the owner of the dogs contacted him to ask him to take care of the dogs while he was away at some sort of training. The neighbor found the dogs, a mother and a puppy, locked inside a crate with no food or water. The neighbor was worried because the owner won’t be back until Monday at the earliest. The dogs were impounded and taken to PAWS. The owner was notified.

Feb. 12

A hit-and-run was reported in the 22300 block of 42nd Place West. The victim’s vehicle had been damaged on the rear of the left side.

A license plate was stolen from a vehicle parked in the 4400 block of 224th Street Southwest.

Feb. 14

A man reported his motorcycle helmet and gloves were taken from him in the 23200 block of 57th Avenue West. He said he later saw the items for sale online. Officers set up a sting with the owner of the items posing as a potential buyer. They met the seller in Mountlake Terrace and positively confirmed the items were the ones reported stolen. The seller was booked for possession of stolen property.

A vehicle theft was reported in the 21200 block of 48th Avenue West.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 4700 block of 212th Street Southwest. Several tools were taken from a work van.

Feb. 15

A bus passenger refused to get off in the 6000 block of 236th Street Southwest. When officers arrived, he complied with the request to exit the bus.

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 4600 block of 228th Street Southwest. A woman showed officers that her fence was damaged. She thinks her neighbor may have hit it with a vehicle.

Feb. 16

An officer was dispatched to a suspicious circumstance in the 6600 block of 220th Street Southwest. An unoccupied vehicle was found with several bullet holes. The vehicle was clear and the registered owner could not be reached. The vehicle was processed before being impounded.