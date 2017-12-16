Mountlake Terrace police blotter: Dec. 8-15

Dec. 8

A vehicle reported stolen from Mercer Island was found in a parking lot in the 5300 block of 228th Street Southwest.

Dec. 9

An assault was reported in the 5300 bock of 244th Street Southwest. A resident came home and heard his roommate in a fight with someone else. Officers collected evidence.

Birth and death certificates for one person were reported missing from the 5500 block of 244th Street Southwest.

Dec. 10

Three bags of groceries were reported stolen from a store in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. The suspects were contacted and had stolen mail on them. Charges for possession of stolen mail were forwarded to the prosecutor’s office.

Dec. 11

A burglary was reported in the 23300 block of 64th Avenue West. Fishing equipment and antiques were stolen.

Dec. 13

An incident of harassment was reported in the 21800 block of 44th Avenue West. A teenage girl accidentally sent a nude photo of herself to an incorrect recipient. The recipient then shared the photo on social media. When confronted by officers, the recipient said she would remove the photo from social media and apologized.

A vehicle theft was reported in the 6300 block of St. Albion Way.

A vehicle stolen from Mountlake Terrace was found in Lynnwood.

A pig that was living in the backyard of a house that caught fire in the 6400 block of 234th Street Southwest was moved to a sanctuary. The pig did not have adequate shelter, which violated a city code.

Dec. 14

A car theft was reported in the 21500 block of 48th Avenue West. The vehicle was parked in a carport overnight when it was taken.

An exterior window on a residence in the 22300 block of 64th Avenue West was broken. It was unclear how the window was broken and nothing appeared to be missing form inside the residence.

Dec. 15

A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 22800 block of Lakeview Drive. A responding officer checked the license plates on the vehicle and determined they did not belong to the vehicle. The officer removed the plates for destruction and left a business card on the vehicle with an explanation.