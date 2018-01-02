Mountlake Terrace police blotter: Dec. 23-Jan. 2

Dec. 23

A vehicle cover was reported stolen off of a vehicle in the 5900 block of 244th Street Southwest.

Dec. 25

A vehicle slid on an icy road and crashed into two vehicles parked along 236th Street Southwest in the 4200 block.

A vehicle engulfed in flames was reported in the 4700 block of 222nd Street Southwest.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 5000 block of 221st Street Southwest.

Dec. 26

A theft was reported in the 22100 block of 67th Place West. An iPad was taken from inside a residence.

A theft was reported in the 6500 block of 228th Street Southwest. A purse was taken from in front of a residence there.

Dec. 27

A hit-and-run collision was reported in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest.

Dec. 28

Burglaries were reported at two businesses on 220th Street Southwest. Approximately $2,000 worth of merchandise was taken from one of the stores. Images of the suspects were captured on surveillance video.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 22600 block of 73rd Place West.

Dec. 29

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 4400 block of 212th Street Southwest. Four mailboxes had been broken into. It is unknown if any mail was taken.

A theft was reported in the 4100 block of 212th Street Southwest. A piece of jewelry was taken, valued at $15,000. The ring was later located at a pawn shop in Seattle.

A road rage incident was reported near the intersection of 220th Street Southwest and 43rd Court West. A victim’s back window was shattered by a suspect. The victim reported seeing the suspect try to get around her and getting visibly frustrated when he could not. She believes the suspect then threw a wrench through her back window. The wrench was found inside the vehicle.

Dec. 30

Stolen mail belonging to a resident in the 4500 block of 216th Street Southwest was recovered in Lynnwood, then returned to the owner in Mountlake Terrace. The locking mailbox the mail was stolen from had also been damaged.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 6700 block of 227th Street Southwest. An iPod valued at $300, a key fob valued at $220 and $20 in loose change were stolen.

Dec. 31

A vehicle stolen from Lynnwood was located in the 23100 block of 56th Avenue West. One license plate was missing from the vehicle at the time it was recovered.

A suspected DUI driver was reported in the 6100 block of 236th Street Southwest by another driver. The suspected driver was contacted by an officer, who noticed she had artery eyes, slurred speech and smelled of intoxicants. After declining to perform field sobriety tests, she was taken to the Lynnwood jail and provided breath samples, showing a 0.223 percent blood alcohol concentration. She was cited and released.

Jan. 1

A shoplifter was reported in the 23600 block of 56th Avenue West. Snacks, drinks and candy were being stuffed into a backpack by juvenile suspects. Five suspects between the ages of 13-15 are recognizable in surveillance footage, which has been entered into evidence. The business owner wants them to pay for the merchandise they took and to be trespassed from the business.

A broken window was reported at a business in the 23400 block of 56th Avenue West. Nothing appeared to be out of place inside the business, so it is unclear if entry was made through the window.

A driver was pulled over for not having their headlights on in the 5200 block fo 220th Street Southwest. The driver had two outstanding warrants out of Edmonds. He was arrested.

Jan. 2

A bicycle was reported stolen from the 5000 block fo 212th Street Southwest. It was likely taken a few weeks prior to the report, according to the owner.

Two loose dogs were reported in the 5100 block of 212th Street Southwest. This was the third time the two dogs have been ticketed for running at large. A fourth offense will result in a criminal misdemeanor charge.