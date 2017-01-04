Mountlake Terrace police blotter: Dec. 23 – Jan. 1

Dec. 23

A bicycle theft was reported in the 22100 block of 67th Place West. A mountain bike had been parked outside and was stolen sometime over the past few days.

A commercial burglary was reported in the 6600 block of 220th Street Southwest. Sometime overnight, a cash drawer was opened and $500 cash was taken. The neighboring business, which shares an interior door with the reporting business, had also been burglarized. $25 was taken.

Dec. 25

A large community mailbox was reportedly broken into in the 4700 block of 216th Street Southwest. Most individual mailboxes still contained mail. It is unclear if any pieces of mail were stolen.

Dec. 27

A theft was reported in the 22100 block of 67th Place West. A woman said several small items have gone missing from her house since she has started allowing her daughter’s boyfriend to live there.

A vehicle theft was reported in the 5800 block of 218th Place West. The vehicle’s owner was out of town, but her daughter called to report it stolen.

A rock was reportedly thrown through a window at Mountlake Terrace Elementary School. The rock caused a six-inch hole and cracks throughout the window. No suspect information available at this time.

Dec. 28

A theft was reported in the 4200 block of 236th Street Southwest. The resident was notified that a package of shoes ordered online were delivered, but when she got home, they were missing from her porch.

A broken vehicle window was reported in the 21900 block of 66th Avenue West. Surveillance cameras did not include the van in its field of vision, so no leads are available at this time.

Dec. 29

A physical domestic dispute was reported in the 22800 block of Lakeview Drive. Both parties were given domestic violence pamphlets.

A suspicious person was reported inside City Hall after hours. An employee at the building asked what the woman was doing there, she said she was waiting for a friend. She later ran out of the building, entered a vehicle, got out of the vehicle and continued running. She was contacted by Mountlake Terrace police officers, who found Oxycodone/Oxycontin pills in her jacket. She also had paperwork from a public defender. The vehicle she was in had been stolen out of Seattle, from a person who had also been a victim of residential burglary. The woman was booked into the Snohomish County Jail, and the report was forwarded to Seattle Police for their investigation.

Dec. 30

An assault with a gun was reported in the 22800 block of 44th Avenue West. A man was spotted pulling a gun out inside a bar in that area. He returned to his vehicle with two friends, one of which had concealed brass knuckles. The friend with the brass knuckles has a concealed pistol license, but it is still illegal for him to carry brass knuckles. The man with the gun did not have a concealed pistol license. Both had served in the military and said it is hard to not carry a weapon after that and they only use them for self defense. The original suspect, with the gun, said he had been in a confrontation with a third man inside the bar. They were bumping into each other and eventually stated yelling at each other. The suspect reportedly pulled out his pistol and racked the slide once. The third man deescalated the situation. He was later talking to other people at the bar who said the suspect had pulled his gun out to them, too, so he asked the bar tender to call police. The suspect was booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

A vehicle prowl was reported at a residence in Mountlake Terrace. Some items were out of place, and miscellaneous change and dollar bills were taken.

Dec. 31

A gas theft was reported at a business in the 6800 block of 216th Street Southwest. The reporting party said at least two subjects were seen taking gas from one of the company vehicles and carrying it in buckets. It’s unclear how much gas was taken.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 22900 block of 66th Place West.

Jan. 1

A physical domestic dispute was reported in the 5000 block of 212th Street Southwest.