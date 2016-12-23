Mountlake Terrace police blotter: Dec. 18-23

Dec. 18

A residential burglary was reported in the 5500 block of 244th Street Southwest. A check book and keys were taken from inside a woman’s apartment. There is no sign of forced entry.

A theft was reported at a store in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. Alcohol was taken from a store there. It is unclear how much was taken.

A 19-year-old woman was arrested for DUI near the 4800 block of 236th Street Southwest. The woman admitted to drinking beer and smoking marijuana an hour before driving. She passed several field sobriety tests but also agreed to a breath test. Her breath registered at 0.03, which is above the legal limit for someone under the age of 21. She was arrested.

Dec. 19

An incident of fraud was reported in the 6700 block of 232nd Place Southwest. A man had selected new windows to be installed at his residence. He later decided not to use that company, even though he knew he would owe them 5 percent of the total bill, about $600. The window company said they had already arranged for the windows to be financed by a third-party credit company. The man said he never authorized that. The third-party company then contacted him for authorization to pay the window company $6,841 and also instructed him to pay the window company $1,200 for the windows. He said he never authorized that. He has contacted a lawyer, who suggested he file a police report.

Dec. 20

A man came to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report his bicycle had been stolen off of his front porch. He said it was unlocked and he does not have the serial number to the bike.

An audible alarm was reported at the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Center. One door was found ajar leading into the pool area. No one was found inside. No signs of burglary.

A verbal domestic dispute was reported at a residence in Mountlake Terrace. A boyfriend and girlfriend were arguing over drug use.

Dec. 21

A disturbance was reported at a church in the 23300 block of 56th Avenue West. Two men had gotten into a verbal dispute that turned into a physical fight. One man had an assault warrant out of Edmonds. He was taken into custody for the assault warrant.

A physical domestic dispute was reported in the 21200 block of 44th Avenue West.

Dec. 22

A vehicle stolen from Seattle was located in the 4400 block of 216th Street Southwest.

A theft was reported at a store in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. An employee said someone entered the employee locker room and took her wallet.

Dec. 23

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 4700 block of 216th Street Southwest. The vehicle was later reported as having been involved in a hit-and-run collision in Seattle. The vehicle was not located.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 23400 block of Lakeview Drive. Power and hand tools were taken from a van.