Mountlake Terrace police blotter: Dec. 16-20

Dec. 16

A victim came to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report an incident of fraud. A few items were stolen to a man, who paid with a $50 bill. The woman attempted to use the $50 bill at a store and was told it is counterfeit. The bill was entered into evidence.

A theft was reported at a store in the 21200 block of 52nd Avenue West. A woman was purchasing a hot chocolate when she realized she left her phone at a different counter. She returned to the counter and her phone was not there. There was only one other person in the store at the time, and an app on her phone showed it was taken to a residence in Lynnwood. Officers contacted the resident who was elusive in answering the officer’s questions. The victim later said the phone had been returned to her.

A disturbance was reported in the 4200 block of 219th Street Southwest. Neighbors were outside yelling profanities.

Dec. 17

A collision was reported near the intersection of 66th Avenue West and 220th Street Southwest. A driver turned left in front of a vehicle traveling straight on 220th Street Southwest. No injuries were reported.

Dec. 18

A burglary was reported in the 24000 block fo 56th Avenue West. A door handle was broken off of a door to a business there. A bag of cash containing $200 was missing. A suspect was spotted on surveillance video.

A man with a warrant out of Mountlake Terrace for harassment was contacted by Edmonds police during a traffic stop. He was arrested by a Mountlake Terrace officer and booked into the Lynnwood jail.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 6100 block of St. Albion Way.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 6400 block of 216th Street Southwest. Various tools and wheelchair parts were stolen.

Dec. 19

A Mountlake Terrace police officer responded to the 21000 block of Highway 99 to assist the Edmonds Police Department with a reported fight in progress. One man was arrested and then put in custody of Edmonds police.

A vehicle theft was reported in the 21500 block of 48th Avenue West. The suspect fled on foot in the 3900 block of 228th Street Southwest. An Edmonds K-9 tracked the suspect and located him under a porch in the 22800 block of 39th Place West. The suspect was taken into custody. The stolen vehicle was returned to the owner.

Dec. 20

A vehicle exiting a parking lot in the 6100 block of 219th Street Southwest crashed into a second vehicle traveling westbound on 219th Street Southwest. No injuries were reported. The driver exiting the driveway was cited for failing to yield.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 21700 block of 51st Avenue West. The rear window had a large hole in it, but it did not appear that entry was made into the vehicle.