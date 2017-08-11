Mountlake Terrace police blotter: Aug. 4-11

Aug. 4

An incident of fraud was reported in the 23200 block of 65th Place West. A woman was emailed by someone she thought was her landlord asking for a $900 money order to be sent to England. She complied. Later, she spoke to her landlord, who said he did not make the request and was never in England.

A burglary was reported in the 21800 block of 66th Avenue West. A storage unit had been broken into. It was unclear if any items were missing.

Aug. 5

A hit-and-run collision was reported in the 4800 block of 212th Street Southwest. A woman said she was sitting in her parked vehicle when she felt her vehicle was bumped from behind. The woman got out of her vehicle and confronted the man driving the second vehicle. He refused to give her insurance information and left. The woman got the license plate number, so officers were able to track down the second driver. He said he did not give her insurance information because the damage was “minor.” He was cited for leaving the scene without exchanging information.

Aug. 6

A theft was reported in the 21800 block of 66th Avenue West. A handmade wooden birdcage was stolen off of a back porch there.

A found iPad and book were brought to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department for safekeeping.

Aug. 7

Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 4100 block of 212th Street Southwest. The residents of the unit in question reported they got into a disagreement which lead to a physical scuffle. Neither had visible injuries or wanted to press charges.

Aug. 8

An oxygen tank was brought to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department as lost property. It was found in the 22200 block of 58th Avenue West approximately two months ago. A nearby office had kept it since then expecting someone would come pick it up, but they never did. It was not labeled with a doctor or patient name so the owner could not be identified. It was entered into evidence for destruction.

A community mailbox was broken into in the 4500 block of of 216th Street Southwest. The locks had been pried open. It is unknown if items were stolen.

An incident of fraud was reported at the Mountlake Terrace Police Department. A woman came to the front counter to report that she ordered more checks in April. She never received them. In May, she confirmed that her bank mailed them, but did not receive them. Then, she recently received letters from a check recovery company saying that checks for $136.35 and $94.87 were used at a store and declined because the account had been closed. The woman does not know who may have taken or tried to use her checks.

Aug. 9

A theft was reported in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. A juvenile boy was seen entering a store with an empty backpack and running off with a full backpack. Store employees believe he took alcohol but could not confirm.

A burglary was reported in the 21800 block of 66th Avenue West. A storage unit had been broken into and ransacked. A television, a GPS unit and a box of cosmetics were taken.

A bicycle was found near a dumpster in the 4400 block of 212th Street Southwest.

A bicycle was found in the 22900 block of 56th Avenue West. It was entered into evidence.

Aug. 10

An incident of indecent exposure was reported in the 4700 block of 216th Street Southwest. A woman reported a man masturbating in the bushes near where she was sunbathing near a pool.

A vehicle collision was reported in the 21400 block of 44th Avenue West. A vehicle rear ended a second vehicle. The first vehicle sustained major front-end damage and did not appear drivable. The second vehicle sustained significant damage to the rear, but was movable. The driver and passenger in the first vehicle both complained of injuries and pain in the abdomen. They were taken to Swedish Edmonds for treatment and were cited for driving without insurance and for following too close.

A set of vehicle keys was found in the 23000 block of Lakeview Drive. The owner could not be found. They were entered into evidence for safekeeping.

Aug. 11

A hit-and-run was reported in a garage in the 6000 block of 236th Street Southwest. A vehicle was legally parked there and when the owner returned, there was obvious damage to the rear left side of the vehicle.

A hit-and-run was reported in the 23000 block of Lakeview Drive. A vehicle was legally parked and when the owner came back to the vehicle, he noticed a fresh scuff mark on the bumper and paint transfer.