Mountlake Terrace police blotter: Aug. 25-31

Aug. 25

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 21300 block of 52nd Avenue West. A firearm, two sleeping bags, a tent, $40 cash and 10 CDs were among the items taken. The vehicle owner said the firearm was unloaded and no ammunition was in the vehicle at the time it was taken.

A bicycle rider was contacted for riding without a helmet or headlight or tail light after dark. After checking his identity, officers were made aware that the rider also had a warrant for his arrest. He was taken to Snohomish County Jail.

Aug. 26

A driver with a defective tail light was contacted near the intersection of 66th Avenue West and 228th Street Southwest. He also did not have an ID or insurance. The registered owner, a relative of the driver, was contacted to retrieve the vehicle. The driver was issued a ticket for driving without a license.

Aug. 27

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 4200 block of 214th Street Southwest. A debit card, social security card, prepaid cards and $682 cash were taken from inside a purse that was hidden under a seat in the vehicle.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 22800 block of 44th Avenue West. A motorcycle was taken. It had just been purchased by the reporting party about a month ago, but he did not have the title or bill of sale. The previous owner said he had signed over the title and did provide a bill of sale. The current owner filled out the theft report.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 4300 block of 214th Street Southwest.

Aug. 28

An incident of fraud was reported in the 5600 block of 235th Street Southwest. A woman entered some private information on a link provided in an email that said it was from PayPal. The woman later realized it was a scam.

An AED was reported stolen from a school in the 21800 block of 44th Avenue West. It was taken sometime over the summer, but it is unclear when exactly it went missing.

Graffiti was found on a building in the 21800 block of 44th Avenue West.

Aug. 29

A woman with a no-contact order was reported breaking the order in the 23300 block of Cedar Way.

A shoplifter was reported in the 22800 block of 44th Avenue West. Approximately $50 worth of items were taken from a store there. The incident was captured on surveillance video.

Aug. 30

A Mountlake Terrace police officer assisted Brier Police with a physical domestic call in the 22600 block of 23rd Place West. A man was arrested after hitting a woman in the residence.

Aug. 31

A theft was reported int he 21500 block of 48th Avenue West. Three bicycles were stolen, valued at approximately $300 each. Each had been locked with a bicycle cable, which was now damaged.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 4800 block of 219th Street Southwest. A motorhome was broken into and the door area was damaged, but nothing appeared to be missing.

A laptop was found in the 23000 block of Lakeview Drive.