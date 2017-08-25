Mountlake Terrace police blotter: Aug. 19-25

Aug. 19

A bicycle theft was reported in the 21600 block of 56th Avenue West.

A theft was reported in the 23300 block of Cedar Way. A woman left a beach bag behind at a pool and when she returned, her cell phone was missing from inside the bag.

Aug. 20

A burglary was reported in the 22000 block of 52nd Avenue West. Credit cards were taken, and fraudulent activity was reported shortly after the burglary. The front door was damaged from being forcefully opened. A phone, two backpacks and at least two bottles of alcohol were also taken.

Aug. 21

A suspicious person was reported on the roof of the Mountlake Terrace Park and Ride. He was contacted and taken to Swedish Edmonds for evaluation.

Aug. 22

A vehicle prowls was reported in the 5300 block of 228th Street Southwest. The front passenger window was smashed in and the vehicle registration was taken.

A burglary was reported in the 21400 block of 52nd Avenue West. A window was opened. Nothing appeared to be missing, but the resident’s dog escaped. The dog was later located in the area and the owner retrieved it from the Mountlake Terrace Police Department.

Aug. 23

An incident of fraud was reported in the 3700 block of 220th Place Southwest. A check of hers had been fraudulently used to pay a $94.80 insurance bill, and a second check was used to pay a person the victim does not know $2,094.80.

A driver’s license was found on the ground in Mountlake Terrace. The finder gave the ID to an officer working nearby. It has been entered into evidence for safekeeping.

A shoplifter was reported in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. A woman was seen taking cosmetics and concealing them in her purse. The suspect was contacted after she drove away from the store and did not have cosmetic items in her purse. The store requested the woman be trespassed.

Aug. 24

A shoplifter was reported taking alcohol from a store in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. The suspect got into a car that also had a baggie containing 100 Xanax pills and 32.89 grams of marijuana. The suspect was taken to Swedish Edmonds for mental health evaluation.

A burglary was reported in the 21800 block of 66th Avenue West. A storage unit was broken into and items were disheveled inside. It was immediately unclear if anything was stolen.

A vehicle stolen from Seattle was recovered in the 4700 block of 216th Street Southwest.

Multiple debit and credit cards were found in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest. A Mountlake Terrace police officer recovered the cards and put them into evidence for safekeeping.

Aug. 25

A theft was reported in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. Seahawks merchandise valued at $30 was stolen.