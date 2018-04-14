Mountlake Terrace police blotter: April 9-13

April 9

A burglary was reported in the 5100 block of 239th Place Southwest. A garage was broken into and several tools, valued at over $5,000 total, were stolen.

April 10

A two-vehicle collision was reported in the 21200 block of 44th Avenue West. A vehicle in the right-turn lane was struck by another vehicle moving into the right turn lane. No infractions were issued.

Tools were reported stolen out of the back of a vehicle parked in the 4400 block of 225th Street Southwest.

April 11

A rear-end collision was reported on 220th Street Southwest near the I-5 overpass.

April 12

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 21000 block of 44th Avenue West. A company vehicle parked in the area had been keyed.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 4700 block of 212th Street Southwest. The ignition on the vehicle had been badly damaged, and a large flashlight and a key were taken from inside. The doors were not damaged and the owner believes the doors were locked.

An incident of fraud was reported in the 4400 block of 212th Street Southwest. Fraudulent charges totaling $2,255.20 were charged to his bank account.

April 13

A two-vehicle collision was reported in the 4200 block of 228th Street Southwest. A vehicle failed to stop and rear-ended a second vehicle, which was waiting for traffic.