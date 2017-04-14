Mountlake Terrace police blotter: April 6-13

April 6

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 21300 block of 48th Avenue West. Several items were taken, including a driver’s license, health insurance card, soccer equipment and sunglasses, among other items.

April 8

A vehicle was damaged in the 23500 block of 58th Avenue West. It had been parked along the road. All four tires were flat and the windshield had been smashed. The vehicle’s owner is unaware of anyone who may be mad at her or would want to damage her car. The vehicle’s owner had been attending a party and does not live there.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 4700 block of 216th Street Southwest. Several tools were taken from a van parked there. The doors to the vehicle had been locked at the time.

April 9

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 22300 block of 59th Place West. The vehicle had been rummaged through and several items were taken.

A physical domestic dispute was reported in the 4200 block of 220th Street Southwest between a man and his adult stepson. The man was arrested for assault.

April 10

A physical domestic dispute was reported in the 23400 block of 55th Avenue West. The reporting party said the suspect knocked over her television, which hit her on the head. The suspect was issued a citation.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 7000 block of 220th Street Southwest.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 5300 block of 220th Street Southwest. Two gift cards were stolen from inside the vehicle. The vehicle had been unlocked.

A hit-and-run was reported in the 23200 block of 64th Avenue West. A resident in the area noticed her vehicle, which had been parked along the roadway, had been struck and damaged. A neighbor heard the collision, but could provide no other details.

April 11

An abandoned bicycle was found in the 4600 block of 244th Street Southwest.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 4200 block of 236th Street Southwest. The vehicle was due to be repaired, and had been locked at the time it was stolen.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 7100 block of 239th Place Southwest. A set of headphones was taken and items had been rifled through. The vehicle had been unlocked.

Found property was reported in the 22100 block of 67th Place West. A triple-A card and various paperwork items were found near a mailbox. The items were entered into property.

A Mountlake Terrace resident reported her wallet was reported stolen from a store in Edmonds. Her credit cards were later fraudulently used, with charges totaling $439.

A Mountlake Terrace resident reported he had lost his wallet in Las Vegas about a week prior. A vehicle rental company called him seeking a vehicle that had been rented in his name. He explained that it wasn’t his rental, and someone had stolen his wallet. They required a police case number.

A suspicious person was reported trying vehicle door handles in the 6500 block of 233rd Place Southwest. The suspect is known to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department and has a known criminal history of theft.

April 12

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 24300 block of 58th Avenue West. Several scratches were found on the window of a business there.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 4200 block of 236th Street Southwest. The vehicle had been locked when it was taken.

April 13

A found property report was filed in the 6000 block of 244th Avenue West. A .45 caliber round was found laying on the ground next to a garbage can. There were no other pieces of ammunition or gun in the area.

A piece of mail containing a check was stolen from a mailbox in the 4600 block of 223rd Street Southwest.