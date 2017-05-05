Mountlake Terrace police blotter: April 28-May 5

April 28

A hit-and-run was reported near the intersection of 220th Street Southwest and 70th Avenue West. The victim vehicle had stopped at a light and was rear ended.

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 21300 block of 61st Street Southwest. A windshield had been broken out of a vehicle parked there.

A theft was reported in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest. Two bottles of prescription medication were stolen.

April 29

Prescription medicine was stolen from the 5500 block of 244th Street Southwest.

A burglary was reported in the 21900 block of 64th Avenue West.

April 30

A theft was reported in the 24200 block of 48th Avenue West. Several unopened gifts, including a standing mixer and a dish set, were taken from the bedroom of a residence there. The victim believes she knows who did it.

A burglary was reported in the 21000 block of 44th Avenue West. Approximately $300 was stolen out of a cash drawer.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 22000 block of 48th Avenue West. Two tents and other miscellaneous items were stolen.

May 1

Mountlake Terrace Police officers assisted the Edmonds Police Department with an assault in the 21800 block of Highway 99.

An incident of harassment was reported in the 23000 block of Lakeview Drive. A woman said someone she did not know was pretending to be her relative and also creating fake accounts pretending to be her. She received 10 calls one day from Florida of a person making what seemed to be sexual sounds. She later received an offensive video text message from a man she did not know. She filed a report and blocked the number.

An incident of mail theft was reported in the 3600 block of 225th Place Southwest.

A burglary was reported in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest. Suspects were seen on surveillance video taking a total of $1,973.16 from a safe and $300 from a cash drawer.

May 3

A DUI driver was arrested after driving off of the roadway and onto a front yard in the 6000 block of 230th Street Southwest.

A vehicle was legally parked in a parking lot in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest when a second vehicle backed into it and fled the scene.

A jacket was stolen from the 5300 block of 228th Street Southwest. Inside the pockets were an iPhone and keys.

A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest. It was legally parked at the time. A man was in the front passenger seat. Inside were several visible drug paraphernalia items. Officers attempted to contact the registered owner, but could not reach him. The vehicle was impounded and the owner was cited. The passenger was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

May 4

A burglary was reported in the 5500 block of 244th Street Southwest. A woman said a safe deposit box key and gold necklace were stolen from her purse. She does not know who took the items or when they were taken, but she believes it was taken by a neighbor while her purse was at home.

A burglary was reported in the 22200 block of 67th Place West. Several game consoles were taken from a basement there.

A motorcycle was reported stolen from the 21000 block of 44th Avenue West.

An incident of check fraud was reported in the 6900 block of 220th Street Southwest.

May 5

Officers responded to a bus parked in the 6100 block of 236th Street Southwest. A juvenile subject refused to get off the bus. He appeared to be under the influence of drugs and was taken to Swedish Edmonds.