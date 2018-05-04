Mountlake Terrace police blotter: April 27-May 3

April 27

A disturbance was reported in the 21300 block of 52nd Avenue West. A towing company came to remove an illegally parked vehicle and the owner of the vehicle began “screaming, spitting and causing a general disturbance.”

A disturbance was reported in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. It was a verbal domestic dispute.

April 28

A tree belonging to a business in the intersection of 220th Street Southwest and 64th Avenue West was trimmed without the business owner’s consent. Report requested for record purposes.

A driver was arrested for DUI in the 6400 block of 220th Street Southwest. After failing several field sobriety tests, she was taken to jail, where a breath test showed a 0.185 percent blood alcohol concentration. She was booked.

April 30

A burglary was reported in the 5400 block of 212th Street Southwest. Several electronics were stolen, including a video game console, two computers and a tablet, among others.

A theft was reported from a storage unit in the 21800 block of 66th Avenue West. A bicycle was stolen, valued at $900.

A former student was trespassed from a school located in the 21800 block of 44th Avenue West.

A sexual assault was reported in the 21800 block of 44th Avenue West. An 18-year-old woman reported a male had pushed her against a wall and attempted to kiss her. The male was booked for assault.

May 1

A man was reported slumped over his steering wheel in the 6700 block of 222nd Street Southwest. The driver was cited and released for possession of drug paraphernalia.

A man was shot in the leg within Mountlake Terrace jurisdiction. Click here for more information.

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 6400 block of 218th Street Southwest. A vehicle had been spray painted with profanity.

An incident of indecent exposure was reported in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. A man was entering a store there with his penis exposed through unbuttoned pajama pants. The man had been seen, exposed, several times in recent weeks, so the reporting employee felt it was intentional.

May 2

An incident of fraud was reported in the 22800 block of 44th Avenue West. A woman discovered she had been a victim of fraud for several months. Charges totaling $5,622.76 were made at a nearby grocery store.

An assault with a weapon was reported in the 6000 block of 244th Street Southwest. An uninvolved party reported seeing a man point a rifle at a vehicle in the area. Three people were contacted. One had a rifle in his vehicle. The rifle was seized and charges were referred to a city prosecutor. All three individuals were released.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 6100 block of St. Albion Way.

An abandoned vehicle was towed from the 6100 block of 219th Street Southwest. It had been cited and marked on April 25.

May 3

A fight was reported between several subjects in the 22200 block of 64th Avenue West. The victim declined medical aid and did not wish to pursue charges. Four suspects were released.

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 22600 block of 42nd Place West. A fence to a residence in the area was broken. Estimated damage is $1,500.