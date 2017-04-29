Mountlake Terrace police blotter: April 23-27

April 23

A theft was reported in the 6600 block of 244th Street Southwest. A drum set that is typically stored in a storeroom there was missing.

April 24

A two-vehicle collision was reported near the intersection of 221st Place Southwest and 66th Avenue West. A driver stated her hands got caught in the steering wheel while turning southbound onto 66th Avenue West and she collided with a vehicle parked along 66th Avenue West.

April 25

A hit-and-run was reported near the intersection of 48th Avenue West and 224th Place Southwest. A vehicle owner said he had parked on the side of the roadway. When he came out the next morning, he found it had moved forward about two car lengths, one wheel was up on the curb and there was new damage to the rear of the vehicle.

Harassment was reported at a business in the 21900 block of 64th Avenue West. Employees said a former client has been calling them up to 10 times a day demanding services be returned to them. The company had stopped providing services in December. An officer called the former client, who said they will stop calling the company.

A high school-issued chrome book was reported stolen. A student from a different school had been attending a baseball game at Mountlake Terrace High School when he said the chrome book was taken from inside his vehicle. No sign of forced entry was discovered.

A vehicle owner reported the left mirror on his vehicle was broken overnight in the 6700 block of 229th Place Southwest. It appears to have been damaged by a BB gun or slingshot.

A commercial burglary was reported in the 21800 block of 66th Avenue West. A storage unit was broken into, with craft supplies and appliances missing, including a Seahawks crock pot.

April 26

A bicycle was reported stolen off of a rear patio of a Mountlake Terrace residence.

April 27

A domestic dispute was reported in the 21600 block of 54th Avenue West.

Tires were reportedly popped on a vehicle parked in the 21800 block of 66th Avenue West. The woman who owns the vehicle believes her ex-boyfriend punctured them.