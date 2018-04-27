Mountlake Terrace police blotter: April 23-27

April 23

An incident of social security fraud was reported in the 21600 block of 53rd Avenue West.

A collision between an SUV and a Community Transit bus was reported in the intersection of 66th Avenue West and 220th Street Southwest. A passenger from the SUV complained of neck pain, but no other injuries were reported.

An incident of road rage was reported in the intersection of 44th Avenue West and 228th Street Southwest. One driver allegedly displayed a handgun to a second driver. The driver with the gun was not located.

April 24

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 23300 block of Lakeview Drive. A side mirror had been shattered on a vehicle parked there.

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 22800 block of Lakeview Drive. A resident discovered his vehicle had been damaged overnight. The windshield was shattered and a large rock was found underneath the car.

A lost wallet was reported in the 22800 block of 44th Avenue West.

April 25

A burglary was reported in the 23900 block of 54th Avenue West. A metal detector, a bicycle and ten boxes of various tools and glassware were stolen.

A theft was reported in the 23300 block of Cedar Way. A package had stolen from a porch in the area.

An illegally parked vehicle was towed from the 5100 block of 240th Place Southwest. It had been given a notice a week prior for not moving in 72 hours, and had not moved since.

April 26

An incident of identity theft was reported in the 21500 block of 48th Avenue West. A woman said a cash advance was made in Las Vegas on an account in her name, but the account was not hers. She provided a written statement.

A theft was reported in the 21900 block of 66th Avenue West. A cell phone was stolen, likely from a bar earlier in the week. At first, the victim thought he had lost the phone but later got an alert that his phone was powered on.

April 27

A vehicle stolen from Seattle was found in the 6000 block of 220th Street Southwest. It also had plates stolen from a different vehicle in Everett. The driver was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and additional warrant charges are pending.

A disturbance was reported in the 21800 block of 66th Avenue West. A man and woman were seen yelling at one another outside a residence. The reporting party said a physical assault may have happened but was unsure. Both involved parties were contacted by officers and said their argument was verbal only.