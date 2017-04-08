Mountlake Terrace police blotter: April 2-7

April 2

A burglary was reported in the 22600 block of 58th Avenue West. A suspect was in the house removing a safe when the victim returned home. The victim recovered the safe, and said that was the only item that appeared out of place.

A generator was reported stolen from a residence in the 4700 block of 242nd Street Southwest.

April 4

Two prescription pads were reported stolen from a veterinary business in Mountlake Terrace. The owner of the business believes she knows who took them. Detectives are investigating.

A vehicle stolen from Mountlake Terrace was recovered in Lynnwood.

A dog bite was reported in a Mountlake Terrace neighborhood. A boy had been running around with his friend when he fell down. A dog then bit the boy’s hand. The boy thinks the dog may have been frightened. Neither the victim nor the person who was walking the dog believed the dog was being aggressive. The dog is on a quarantine until April 14 and no further action is expected.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 5600 block of 219th Place Southwest. At least one bank card was stolen and the suspect attempted to use it the following day. Detectives are investigating.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 5400 block of 212th Street Southwest. A window was smashed.

April 5

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 6000 block of 236th Street Southwest. A cell phone, gold earrings, costume jewelry, prescription glasses and change, among other items, were stolen. The victim believed she left her doors unlocked.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 6400 block of 222nd Street Southwest. A window had been shattered, but nothing appeared to be missing. A vehicle possibly connected with the suspect was spotted on surveillance video.

April 6

A man was arrested for DUI in the 22000 block of 66th Avenue West. A breath test showed a 0.190 percent blood alcohol concentration.

A disturbance was reported near the intersection of 44th Avenue West and 228th Street Southwest. A woman was in the road throwing papers. She said her children had been kidnapped, but a check showed Child Protective Services had taken custody of them. She was taken to Swedish Edmonds for a mental health evaluation.

A Mountlake Terrace man reported receiving threatening text messages from a woman from Seattle who said he was going to “put a bullet in his head” and kill his dog.

April 7

Shoplifters were reported in the 22800 block of 44th Avenue West. By the time officers arrived, the shoplifters had started returning merchandise to the shelves and paid for some of it. However, they had theft warrants out of Lynnwood and were arrested. The store also requested that they be trespassed.