Mountlake Terrace police blotter: April 14-23

April 14

A resident in the 6700 block of 229th Place Southwest reported someone had been firing either a BB gun or a slingshot at the window above his garage for the past few days. Damage was visible on the window.

April 15

A theft was reported in the 22200 block of 36th Avenue West. A handgun was taken from a nightstand inside a residence there. The victim believes he knows who took it.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 23900 block of 53rd Avenue West.

April 16

A commercial burglary was reported in the 23000 block of Lakeview Drive. Approximately $1,000 from an unlocked safe in an unlocked office.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 4800 block of 214th Lane Southwest.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 4000 block of 212th Street Southwest.

April 17

An incident of mail theft was reported in the 21600 block of 44th Avenue West. Fraudulent charges were later made on the resident’s bank card, which was delivered that day.

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 21400 block of 52nd Avenue West. Rear windows were broken out of two vehicles parked there.

April 18

A burglary was reported at a storage facility in the 21800 block of 66th Avenue West. A lock was broken and several items were missing.

A man came to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department to report an incident of fraud. He believes his card was compromised after using an ATM in Mountlake Terrace. Charges had been made on his card immediately after he used the ATM.

April 19

A suspicious package was reported in the 6700 block of 220th Street Southwest. The outside of a manila envelope had strange writing on it and was addressed to “the supreme beings of the U.S. Government.” A bomb technician responded to the scene and determined the package was not dangerous. Coins were found inside.

April 20

A Mountlake Terrace resident reported receiving a fraudulent check for $9,600.74. He had brought the check to his bank where he was told it was fake. The recipient then read a letter that accompanied the check and discovered the sender wanted money to “cover expenses” before he could receive the “prize money.” The recipient did not contact the sender and reported it to police.

A stolen vehicle was recovered at the Mountlake Terrace Transit Station. It was unattended, had the windows rolled down and was running. The ignition appeared to have been tampered with. It was stolen from Des Moines. The owner was contacted to recover the vehicle.

A theft from one week ago was reported at the Mountlake Terrace Police Department. A pressure washer, bucket of tools and large battery were stolen on April 13 from a truck parked in the 22200 block of 58th Avenue West.

April 21

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 22800 block of Lakeview Drive. It had actually been impounded from Seattle.

A stolen vehicle was recovered from the 23900 block of 55th Avenue West. It had been stolen from King County. The ignition was damaged, but otherwise the vehicle appeared intact.

A theft was reported int he 4500 block of 228th Street Southwest. Mail was stolen from a locking mailbox.

April 22

A disturbance was reported in the 23900 block of 55th Avenue West. A neighbor reported seeing a woman banging on the door to a nearby residence. The resident said she and her ex had broken up a week ago and had gotten into a fight. Nothing was damaged and no one was hurt.

April 23

A theft was reported in the 23500 block of 44th Place West. Prescription medication was stolen from a residence there.