Mountlake Terrace police blotter: April 12-19

April 12

Gas was reportedly stolen from a company vehicle parked in the 21800 block of Highway 99. The vehicle had a locking gas cap, which was also missing.

April 14

A hit-and-run was reported in the 6400 block of 220th Street Southwest. A single vehicle with heavy rear-end damage was stopped along the curb. The driver explained an ambulance was approaching, so he pulled to the right. When he did, a second vehicle hit his vehicle. The second driver fled the scene. The suspect vehicle was located, unoccupied, with fresh damage and a steaming engine compartment. The vehicle was left in a way that was hazardous to traffic, so it was towed.

April 15

A hit-and-run was reported in the 22200 block of 39th Avenue West. Fresh damage was visible on a vehicle that had been parked in a parking lot.

April 16

A suspicious vehicle was parked in a driveway in the 5700 block of 242nd Street Southwest. The resident did not recognize the vehicle. Officers contacted the registered owner, who said he had donated the vehicle. The resident requested the vehicle be towed and it was.

A vehicle illegally parked in the 21700 block of 52nd Avenue West was towed. It had been issue a warning five days prior.

A hit-and-run collision was reported in the 6000 block of 219th Street Southwest. A vehicle parked in a parking lot had received fresh scratches on the back bumper.

April 17

A physical domestic assault was reported in the 23000 block of Lakeview Drive. A woman told officers she hit her husband during an argument. She was arrested.

April 18

A vehicle illegally parked in the 6400 block of 220th Place Southwest was towed. It had been issued a warning nine days prior.

April 19

A collision was reported at 228th Street Southwest near 72nd Place Southwest. One of the drivers, a woman, fled the scene on foot and did not exchange her information with the other involved driver. A witness followed the woman and she was contacted at the residence associated with the vehicle’s registration. The witness confirmed the woman as the fleeing driver and she was arrested for hit-and-run.

A vehicle illegally parked in the 24300 block of 59th Avenue West was towed. It had been issued a warning about two weeks prior.

A domestic dispute was reported in the 5000 block of 240th Place Southwest. One of the involved parties had a warrant out of Seattle and was arrested.