Mountlake Terrace Plaza holds fundraiser to help local foster kids in need

Mountlake Terrace Plaza and MBK Senior Living are partnering with Together We Rise, a non-profit organization focused on supporting foster children for the next month.

From now until July 12, the organizations are collecting donations at this link to purchase materials to create “Sweet Cases.” Sweet Cases are duffel bags for children coming into foster care, who usually have to transport their belongings in a plastic trash bag. A donation of $30 will buy one Sweet Case plus the contents.

Community members can also donate during one or both of the following events:

Donations will also be accepted at Mountlake Terrace Plaza’s front desk, 23303 58th Ave. W.

Everyone who donates to this cause will be invited to a special event on July 27 to decorate and assemble the items. Completed items will be donated to foster children in need in the local community through Together We Rise and local foster care agencies.

Together We Rise works with thousands of volunteers, social workers, CASA

advocates and other partners to transform the way kids experience foster care.

Their programs are created to provide a way for people to have a meaningful way to help children in foster care.

For more information on how to donate or get involved, click here.