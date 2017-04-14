Mountlake Terrace Library volunteer to receive Gold Award for service

When it comes to volunteering, Linda Patterson always puts her best foot forward, even if it’s in a cast.

Patterson is one of seven volunteers at the Mountlake Terrace Library who on April 22 will receive a national award for her efforts. The President’s Volunteer Service Award will be presented at a ceremony at the Sno-Isle Libraries Service Center in Marysville.

The award honors those who achieve the required number of hours of volunteer service over a year or cumulative hours over a lifetime. It recognizes milestones of service achievement and includes bronze, silver and gold levels for annual service. The President’s Lifetime Achievement Award is those who contribute more than 4,000 hours of service in their lifetime.

“More than 700 people give their time and talent toward the mission of Sno-Isle Libraries,” Executive Director Jonalyn Woolf-Ivory said. “Each of our volunteers helps the 22 community libraries better serve the customers and their communities.”

Rep. Rick Larsen (D-2) said he supports the volunteers, their efforts and the award program.

“I commend the volunteers receiving the President’s Volunteer Service Award,” said Larsen. “I hope their exceptional service encourages more folks to get involved with their local libraries and give back to their communities.”

Patterson made it to the gold award level with than 500 hours of volunteering in 2016. She is the only one of the 36 Sno-Isle Libraries volunteers to receive the gold award this year.

Despite sustaining a foot injury which left her in a cast for seven weeks, Patterson did not miss one volunteer shift, according to Kwami Nyamidie, volunteer coordinator at Mountlake Terrace Library. Patterson also accepted extra hours, adjusting her personal schedule on short notice to meet unexpected needs.

The other Mountlake Terrace award recipients are:

Silver

Anthony Le, who has been volunteering since June 2015. In 2016, he received the gold award in his age category. Le, a Mountlake Terrace High School student, enrolled in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics program, makes sure library computers are clean and ready to use.

David Benjamin Ochoa has been coming once every week for two hours since September, Ochoa helps with shelving items on hold for customers. He also pulls up to 150 items from the shelves to fill requests from all over the Sno-Isle Libraries system. The home-schooled 15-year-old is working toward a yellow belt in martial arts, learning to play guitar and obtaining his driver’s license.

Bronze

Chris Cannon is a veterinarian and owner of A Pet Care Clinic in Mountlake Terrace. She still finds time for the past seven years to volunteer at the library, pulling items requested by other libraries and shelving DVDs. In 2016, Cannon built bulletin boards and props and assisted with art and craft projects for story-time sessions.

Kevin Kleinecke donated 181.5 hours in 2016, his second year as a volunteer. The son of retired Sno-Isle Libraries staff member Anne Kleinecke, he said, “Volunteering at the library means that I can support the library that helped me learn to enjoy reading.”

Linda McCann is an avid gardener and grandmother who has still finds time to volunteer once a week. This is the fifth time she has received the Presidential Service bronze medal since she began volunteering in April 2011.

Richard McGee started helping with the ESL Talk Time program in November 2013. A retired mathematics teacher with a background in economics and finance, McGee helps customers practice spoken English every Friday.

Honorees receive a commemorative pin, certificate and letter signed by the President of the United States. In addition, five of the 36 presidential award recipients were also nominated for the Governor’s Volunteer Service Award. Another five volunteers were also nominated for the governor’s award.

The 2017 award recipients, nominees and the location they work are:

Gold

Linda Patterson* Mountlake Terrace Library

Silver

Kristen Macaluso Lynnwood Library

Hedy Shiu* Lynnwood Library

Anthony Le Mountlake Terrace Library

David Benjamin Ochoa Mountlake Terrace Library

Andrea Vernon* Service Center

Bronze

Dan Clark Camano Island Library

Helen Kinsella Coupeville Library

Kelly Smith Edmonds Library

Shirley Vanderbilt Edmonds Library

Gail Lajo Freeland Library

Bryan Beecken Lynnwood Library

Bonnie Gerken* Lynnwood Library

Jean Minsky Lynnwood Library

Trish Motyl-Hruby Mill Creek Library

Chris Cannon Mountlake Terrace Library

Kevin Kleinecke Mountlake Terrace Library

Linda McCann Mountlake Terrace Library

Richard McGee Mountlake Terrace Library

Elizabeth Coxen Monroe Library

Bonnie Drake Monroe Library

Michael Gantala Monroe Library

Amber Helman Monroe Library

Deborah Kyle Monroe Library

Randi Grossman Mukilteo Library

Huey-Jong (Amy) Liaw Mukilteo Library

David Wachob Mukilteo Library

Lillian VanWey Oak Harbor Library

Frances Ball Service Center

Jeffrey DePue Service Center

Denise Nordland Service Center

Lyric Crane* Snohomish Library

Laura Lewis Stanwood Library

Shirley Snavely Stanwood Library

Samantha Sommers Stanwood Library

Teri Towle Stanwood Library

*Governor’s Service Award nominee

Governor’s Service Award nominees

George Winters, Darrington Library

Bridget Wisniewski, Darrington Library

Sue Norman, Oak Harbor Library

Zach Furney, Service Center

Emily McLaughlin Sta. Maria, Edmonds Library