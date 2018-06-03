Mountlake Terrace HS spring athletes earn All-Wesco League honors

It was a great spring for the Mountlake Terrace Hawks, not only with winning season records and long playoff runs by many of the teams, but also with strong individual performances. Here is the listing of the Hawks who have been awarded All-Wesco League honors in spring sports, as voted on by the league coaches.
Baseball
First Team, 2A/3A South Conference
Tanner Boe, outfielder
Kendall Yackley, utility player
Matthew Johnson, infielder
Second Team, 2A/3A South Conference
Tanner Boe, pitcher
Kendall Yackley, infielder
Jonathan Kumai, infielder
Max Coleman, outfielder
Tyson Kim, outfielder
Honorable Mention, 2A/3A South Conference
Dan Bingaman, catcher
Layne Zuschin, utility player
Softball
First Team, 2A/3A South Conference
Jazz Zenk
Jenna Maxfield
Sammy Ruiz
Second Team, 2A/3A South Conference
Jamie Bingaman
Amaya Kaupp
Honorable Mention, 2A/3A South Conference
Kierra Scott
Kennedy Cooper
Charis Jones
Laney Flynn
Boys Soccer
First Team, 2A/3A League
Bobby Stoyanov, forward
Honorable Mention, 2A/3A League
Max Jackson, midfielder
Christian Todorakev, midfielder
Andy Lee, midfielder
Griffin Ovenell, defender
Girls Tennis
First Team, 2A/3A South Conference
Annie Hoang, singles
Boys Track
First Team, 2A/3A South Conference
Brandon Bach, javelin
Thaddeus Merten, shot put
Second Team, 2A/3A South Conference
Janthon Le, 300 meter hurdles
Lofrese Jaden, 800 meters
Thaddeus Merten, discus
Honorable Mention, 2A/3A South Conference
Nathan Jennings, 110 meter hurdles
Payton Love, shot put
Payton Love, discus
Janthon Le, triple jump
Alex Woodard, high jump
Patrick Milam, pole vault
Girls Track
First Team, 2A/3A South Conference
Julia Hart, javelin
McKenzie Davis, shot put
Second Team, 2A/3A South Conference
Madisen Grush, shot put
Cassidy Sadler, discus
Honorable Mention, 2A/3A South Conference
Sandra Hart, 800 meters