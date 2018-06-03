Mountlake Terrace HS spring athletes earn All-Wesco League honors

1 of 3

It was a great spring for the Mountlake Terrace Hawks, not only with winning season records and long playoff runs by many of the teams, but also with strong individual performances. Here is the listing of the Hawks who have been awarded All-Wesco League honors in spring sports, as voted on by the league coaches.

Baseball

First Team, 2A/3A South Conference

Tanner Boe, outfielder

Kendall Yackley, utility player

Matthew Johnson, infielder

Second Team, 2A/3A South Conference

Tanner Boe, pitcher

Kendall Yackley, infielder

Jonathan Kumai, infielder

Max Coleman, outfielder

Tyson Kim, outfielder

Honorable Mention, 2A/3A South Conference

Dan Bingaman, catcher

Layne Zuschin, utility player

Softball

First Team, 2A/3A South Conference

Jazz Zenk

Jenna Maxfield

Sammy Ruiz

Second Team, 2A/3A South Conference

Jamie Bingaman

Amaya Kaupp

Honorable Mention, 2A/3A South Conference

Kierra Scott

Kennedy Cooper

Charis Jones

Laney Flynn

Boys Soccer

First Team, 2A/3A League

Bobby Stoyanov, forward

Honorable Mention, 2A/3A League

Max Jackson, midfielder

Christian Todorakev, midfielder

Andy Lee, midfielder

Griffin Ovenell, defender

Girls Tennis

First Team, 2A/3A South Conference

Annie Hoang, singles

Boys Track

First Team, 2A/3A South Conference

Brandon Bach, javelin

Thaddeus Merten, shot put

Second Team, 2A/3A South Conference

Janthon Le, 300 meter hurdles

Lofrese Jaden, 800 meters

Thaddeus Merten, discus

Honorable Mention, 2A/3A South Conference

Nathan Jennings, 110 meter hurdles

Payton Love, shot put

Payton Love, discus

Janthon Le, triple jump

Alex Woodard, high jump

Patrick Milam, pole vault

Girls Track

First Team, 2A/3A South Conference

Julia Hart, javelin

McKenzie Davis, shot put

Second Team, 2A/3A South Conference

Madisen Grush, shot put

Cassidy Sadler, discus

Honorable Mention, 2A/3A South Conference

Sandra Hart, 800 meters