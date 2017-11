Mountlake Terrace HS athletes named to all-Wesco fall teams

1 of 9

With the 2017 high school fall sports season now over for the Mountlake Terrace Hawks, Wesco League coaches have announced their picks for all-league honors. Here are the student athletes from Terrace rewarded for their play this past season.

Football

First team, 2A/3A South Conference

Bach Brandon (Mountlake Terrace), kick returner

Second team, 2A/3A South Conference

Jesse Martineau (Mountlake Terrace), quarterback

Keegan Grayson (Mountlake Terrace), running back

Michael Phu (Mountlake Terrace), offensive lineman

Brandon Bach (Mountlake Terrace), wide receiver

Brandon Bach (Mountlake Terrace), punter

Honorable Mention, 2A/3A South Conference

Jeswin John (Mountlake Terrace)

George Devries (Mountlake Terrace)

Jaden Breakfield (Mountlake Terrace)

Girls Soccer

First team, 2A/3A

Julia Hart (Mountlake Terrace), forward

Second team, 2A/3A

Sammy Ruiz (Mountlake Terrace), defender

Volleyball

Second team, 2A/3A

Zoe Goodmansen (Mountlake Terrace), middle blocker



Honorable Mention, 2A/3A

Sophie Parsons (Mountlake Terrace), setter

Boys Cross Country

First team, 2A/3A South Conference

Jaden Lofrese (Mountlake Terrace)



Second team, 3A South Conference

Alex Williams (Mountlake Terrace)

Girls Cross Country

Second team, 2A/3A South Conference

Joan Park (Mountlake Terrace)

–Story and photos by Doug Petrowski