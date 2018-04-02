Mountlake Terrace High School students of the month for March

Mountlake Terrace High School
Student Name: Kyleah Wallace
Mother’s name: Kimberly Wallace
Father’s name: Jonah Wallace
GPA: 3.7
Clubs & Activities: I’ve been in Honors Society for three years, link crew for two years, key club for two years and I am now in my first year of sports medicine field experience.
ASB: I am a representative in ASB through cheer.
Athletics: I played soccer for 14 years and for the school my first three years of high school. I switched to cheer for my senior year.
Honors: I have taken AP Psychology, AP Calculus AB & BC, and two years of honors english.
Awards: Cheerleader of the month, coaches choice award (soccer) 2016, and student of the month.
Community Service: Hurricane Harvey relief fundraising, volunteer projects within Key Club, Tour De Terrace festival and food drives.
Current Employment: Nanny
Future Educational Goals: I want to obtain my bachelors degree in nursing science at Concordia University.
Future Career Goals: I am planning on becoming a neonatal nurse.
Student Name: Kendall Yackley
Mother’s name: Kelley Yackley
Father’s name: Mark Yackley
GPA: 3.985
Clubs & Activities: National Honor Society; Rowdy Rooters
Athletics: Cross-Country (four years, three years varsity, captain senior year); Baseball (four years, three years varsity, captain senior year)
Honors: National Honor Society
Awards: First Team All-WESCO Infield (Baseball) 2017; Team Offensive MVP (Baseball) 2017; Captains Award (Cross-Country) 2017
Community Service: Boy Scouts of America service projects ranging from fundraisers to manual labor.
Future Educational Goals: To attend University of Jamestown and major in physical education and teacher education.
Future Career Goals: Physical education teacher and coach
Anything else we should know? I will be playing baseball at the University of Jamestown.