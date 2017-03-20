Mountlake Terrace High School Students of the Month for February

Mountlake Terrace High

Student Name: Natnael ” Natu” Abraham

Mother’s Name: Frewyni Gheresilassie

Father’s Name: Rezene Berhe Abraham

GPA: 3.67

Clubs & Activities: President of Black Student Union, Varsity Soccer/ Premier Soccer, Link Leader, Teens Against Tobacco Use, Hip Hop Dancer, Host of 2017 Terrace Idol, University of Washington’s Young Executive of Color, Barbizon Modeling

ASB: Link Leader

Athletics: Varsity Soccer, Seattle Premier Soccer

Awards: Rotary International Student of the Month; Varsity Letter

Community Service: Works with the Black Student Union, family, friends and students to feed the homeless in Seattle; volunteer tutor to elementary students

Significant School Project: Directed the greatest MLK Assembly in Terrace history

Current Employment: Busser at 190 Sunset Restaurant in Edmonds

Future Educational Goals: Hoping to get accepted to USC, UW, Howard University and Morehouse. I want to study business and communications.

Future Career Goals: To have my very own TV show, be a TV host, an athlete-artist agent and produce my own entertainment label. Also, with a business degree, I want to go back to my native country, Eritrea, and spark the low economy.

Anything else we should know? I was born in Eritrea, a country located in East Africa and my father won a lottery visa for the family to migrate to America when I was seven years old. I’m going to live life to the fullest until I die.

Student Name: Stephanie Smith

Mother’s Name: Rebecca Lacey-Smith

Father’s Name: Robyn Smith

GPA: 3.5

Clubs & Activities: I have been a member of the Hawkeye, the award-winning student produced news source, since my freshman year. My sophomore year, I was promoted to Copy Editor and then later News Editor and now, as a senior, I am one of two Editors-in-Chief. I am also the MTHS student adviser to the Edmonds School Board. I am a member of the MTHS National Honors Society and have been since my sophomore year. I was involved with a service youth group and FCCLA. Last year, I was also a member of TATU (Teens Against Tobacco Use), which involved me visiting local elementary schools in the Edmonds School District to share with the younger generation the dangers of consuming tobacco products.

ASB: I am a member of Link Crew and my junior year, I was involved with Interhigh, the intra-district student government.

Athletics: Last year, I was involved with Special Olympics Unified Sports as a volunteer. I was able to play basketball alongside those with both physical and mental disabilities. It was very eye-opening and I learned a lot about how to work alongside those with different abilities.

Honors: Honors English 9, Honors English 10, AP English 11, AP English 12, Honors Geometry, Honors Algebra 2, Honors Pre-Calculus, AP Statistics, AP Chemistry, AP Biology, Honors World History, AP European History, AP U.S. History, AP U.S. Government & Politics, AP Psychology, Spanish Years 1-4

Awards: 2016 Al Neuharth Free Spirit Scholar, Washington representative at Free Spirit Conference in Washington, D.C., Superior in Press Law & Ethics (Orlando JEA 2015); Honorable Mention in Social Media Reporting (Los Angeles JEA 2016); Superior in Video Broadcast – News, Excellent in Video Broadcast – Sports, Honorable Mention in Headline Writing & Copy Editing (Auburn High School WJEA 2016); Hawkeye Most Valuable Staff Member 2015, 2016; First Amendment Press Freedom Award 2014, 2015, 2016.

Community Service: Regular volunteer with Little Drops, MLT Community Senior Center; involved with International Order of the Rainbow for Girls; Volunteer with Unified Sports.

Significant School Project: I have worked with the Hawkeye to expand its reach on social media. I have also job shadowed with various crime reporters located around Washington state and I have worked with MLTnews since my sophomore year. I have also worked with other student journalists across the U.S. to expand the Hawkeye’s coverage on making global events more local (see the Hawkeye’s coverage on DAPL). Furthermore, I have helped the Hawkeye to organize the 2015 and 2016 Jam Sessions (the annual kick off to the Winter Sports Season) along with the 2016 sand 2017 Father-Daughter Ball (an annual dance aimed at elementary-age children and their parents, also with games and contests).

Current Employment: Intern with MLTnews; Sales Clerk at Edmonds Value Village.

Future Educational Goals: I have been admitted into the University of Missouri School of journalism for the class of 2021. I want to major in journalism and possibly double-major in Political Science or Public Policy and minor in Spanish.

Future Career Goals: I want to go into a career as a journalist reporting on either crime, education or politics. I would love to work for a major news organization, such as the Washington Post or the Wall Street Journal.

Anything else we should know? These past four years at Terrace have taught me more than I could have ever hoped for. I’m beyond grateful for the opportunities provided to me, especially with the Hawkeye. The education I have received in my high school career will carry with me to college and beyond. Thank you for choosing me as the February Student of the Month!