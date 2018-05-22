Mountlake Terrace High School students of the month for April

Mountlake Terrace High

Student’s name: Paul Pratt

Mother’s name: Jeanette Pratt

Father’s name: Walter Pratt

GPA: 2.78

Clubs & Activities: Drama

Athletics: Freshman Year

Honors: Freshman and Sophomore years

Awards: Student of the Month in November, April

Community Service: Clothes for kids, Habitat for Humanity

Significant School Project: Daily Announcements

Current Employment: Edmonds School District, Old Spaghetti Factory

Future Educational Goals: Public speaking, community college, then transfer to four-year university

Future Career Goals: Public speaking role; radio, television, etc.

Anything else we should know? I do poetry as well. I’m quite good.

Student’s name: Harper Thomas

(No additional information available.)