Mountlake Terrace High School Students of the Month for November

Student name: Aaron Cox

Mother’s name: Nicole Cox

Father’s name: Andrew Cox

GPA: 4.0

Clubs and activities: ARCC (Aerospace Remote Control Club); National Honors Society; STEM Program; Boy Scouts of America; Chamber Winds Band; FC Edmonds Club Soccer

Athletics: Varsity Soccer – fourth in State, 2017; State participant, 2016; Varsity swim, as a freshman.

Honors: Advanced Placement and Project Lead the Way Student Achievement; AP Scholar with Honors.

Awards: Eagle Scout with bronze, gold, and silver palms; Varsity swim – Rookie of the Year; lettered in band, swim and soccer.

Community service: Consultant at LDS Family History Center; 10 years with the Boy Scouts of America performing service-oriented projects.

Significant school project: I am working to improve the aerodynamics of pickup trucks in my STEM Senior Project. Rather than altering the basic shape of pickup trucks, I am creating add-on aerodynamic devices.

Current employment: Freelance yard service

Future educational goals: I plan to attend Utah State University for a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering with an aerospace emphasis and for a master’s degree in aerospace engineering.

Future career goals: I plan on being an aerospace engineer focused on mathematics and astronautics.



Student’s name: Hana Abay

Mother’s name: Freweini Gebrekidan

Father’s name: Gebremariam Abay

Clubs and activities: EcoClub, Iatrix21, Black Student Union, Teens Against Tobacco Use, Link Crew, STEM Program and STEM Leadership.

Honors: Stem English 12 Honors, AP Physics, AP government and Politics, AP Calculus

Community Service: Green Seattle Day

Significant school project: “Using Proteomics to understand the effects of bleaching on the skeletal organic matrix of the coral Montipora capitata” – Senior STEM Project; Creation of a hummingbird garden for our school in collaboration with Ecoclub.

Current employment: Express

Future educational goals: Obtaining my bachelor’s degree at a four-year university.

Anything else you’d like us to know? I am honored to be Mountlake Terrace High’s Student of the Month for November 2017. This award addresses all the students who excel in their school work and work hard to benefit their community and I am pleased that my work will be recognized with such great past candidates. Go Hawks!