Mountlake Terrace High School January students of the month

Mountlake Terrace High

Student name: Samantha Garcia Perez

Mother’s name: Maria Garcia

Father’s name: Domingo Garcia

GPA: 3.7

Clubs & Activities: Teens against tobacco use, key club, link crew, Latino student union (Leader), Iatrix 21, UW Young Executives of color program, National honors society, STEM program

ASB: ASB executive secretary as a junior and senior.

Athletics: Volleyball, freshman and sophomore years.

Awards: Alderwood Terrace Rotary Student of the month

Community Service: Volunteer at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, volunteer for Edmonds Special Olympics

Significant School Project: I am in the STEM program at my school. As a senior, I have the opportunity of conducting an experiment that tests the effects of increasing mental health literacy in adolescents. I will teach a two day lecture to four health classes at my school where I will present on the stigma of mental illnesses, understating mental health and illnesses, the treatments and resources, how to help others and how to optimize good mental health. I will then test and analyze what the participants know before and after my presentation and see how their view around mental disorders and mental health change. My project and its findings will be presented at various Washington state science fairs.

Current Employment: Target Team Member, junior and senior years

Future Educational Goals: To study biology at a four-year university (dream school is UC Berkeley).

Future Career Goals: To work as a pediatrician

Student Name: Ethan Pyke

Mother’s Name: Kathy Pyke

Father’s Name: Gordon Pyke

GPA: 3.957

Clubs & Activities: National Honor Society member, 2016-present; Jazz Ensemble 1 2014-present; Trombone Section Leader 2016-present; MTHS Pep Band 2014 – Present, and Band Council Leader 2016.

Honors: I was named First Trombone in the 2018 WMEA All-State Jazz Band and am part of the MTHS Jazz Band 1 that has made it to Essentially Ellington and won “Honorable Mention: Outstanding Brass” in 2017 and performed in “Hot Java Cool Jazz” every year.

Awards: AP Scholar with Distinction 2017; Director’s Award 2016-17; and Jazz Ensemble 1: Most Improved 2014-15.

Community Service: I have volunteered at the ESD Summer Music School 2017; Mountlake Terrace Middle School STEM Camp 2016; and have occasionally gone to the local middle schools to help the kids there.

Significant School Project: I am currently working on a project with two partners to create innovative algorithms and a device to detect and measure veins to help guide an intravenous catheter.

Future Educational Goals: After I graduate, I hope to attend a four-year university and obtain a major in Computer Science while also continuing my passion for music.

Future Career Goals: I hope to eventually obtain a career as a computer programmer at a major technology company.