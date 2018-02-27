Mountlake Terrace High School athletes named to All-Wesco winter teams

1 of 8

Accolades were handed out this week by coaches of local and state high school winter sports teams with a score of Mountlake Terrace student athletes among those honored.

Heading up the honorees was Erwin Weary Jr., a senior at Cedar Park Christian – Mountlake Terrace. Weary was named the 1B state player of the year by the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association (WIBCA).

Weary has averaged 28 points and 10 rebounds per game as the Lions head into their WIAA 1B State Boys Basketball Tournament loser-out game on Wednesday, Feb. 28, in Spokane.

Wesco League coaches announced their winter season all-league selections this week; here are the Mountlake Terrace Hawks athletes honored:

Boys Basketball

First Team, 2A/3A Conference

Khyree Armstead

Second Team, 2A/3A Conference

Brendan Hayes

Honorable Mention, 2A/3A Conference

Keegan Grayson-Zehrung

Mason Petersen

Connor Williams

Girls Basketball

Honorable Mention, 2A/3A Conference

Aynika Nuckles

Wrestling

First Team, 2A Classification

Pedro Hernandez (120-pound division)

Reyne Mack (182-pound division)

–Story and photos by Doug Petrowski