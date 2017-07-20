Mountlake Terrace gears up for National Night Out on Aug. 1

Music, water walking, bouncy houses, free food and more! The City of Mountlake Terrace invites community members to attend its award-winning National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 6-8:30 p.m. at Evergreen Playfield, 22205 56th Ave. W.

This year’s event features balloon artist Sara Chastain from Puget Sound Balloons, caricature artist Steve Hartley aka Muggshotz, DJ “RT”, face painting, an MTYAA pitching game and an MLT Public Safety Quiz Show with prizes.

New this year will be a Bike Rodeo conducted by Cascade Bicycle Club in the parking lot near the corner of 224th Street Southwest and 54th Avenue West. Demonstrations from Seattle Tae Kwon Do for martial arts, Edmonds Police Department K-9 Unit and Mountlake Terrace Dance Program will also entertain. Police, fire and public works vehicles will be available for guests to sit in and check out.

This free family event combines entertainment, food and community involvement for a fun-filled evening. Citizens can meet city officials, visit over 30 local businesses and service organizations, and celebrate with neighbors.

National Night Out features musical and dance exhibitions, safety demonstrations and big public safety vehicles that kids and their parents can see up close. Visitors can enjoy free hot dogs, snow cones, popcorn and other snacks as they stroll through the exhibits and enjoy the activities.

“Our goal is to provide a fun opportunity to raise crime and drug prevention awareness, strengthen community spirit, and get to know one another,” said Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen.

Mountlake Terrace’s National Night Out event takes place thanks to donations from local businesses and sponsors as well as volunteers and participants from local agencies and organizations. “We couldn’t do this event without our wonderful sponsors and volunteers who contribute each year,” added Olsen.

The Mountlake Terrace National Night Out event has been recognized by the National Association of Town Watch as a National Award Winner for its outstanding participation for several years. Over 1,000 people attended last year’s event.