Mountlake Terrace Easter Egg Hunt set for April 15 at Evergreen Playfield

The annual Mountlake Terrace Easter Egg Hunt is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, April 15 at Evergreen Playfield, 22301 56th Ave. W. The event, open to children ages 2-12, is sponsored by the Cheeseburger Babies Foundation.

More than 12,000 eggs filled with candy and other prizes will be hidden on the field. All children must be accompanied by a supervising adult.

In addition, kids can participate in a coloring contest sponsored by Morgan Handyman & Remodel. Download the flier here, print it and color it — then return your finished masterpiece by 5 p.m. Thursday, April 13 to Morgan Handyman & Remodel, 5720 220th St. S.W., or Red Onion Burgers, 21005 44th Ave. W. #101.

The winning contest entry will receive a Family Fun Center giveaway package that includes four passes for four unlimited hours, per person, at Edmonds Family Fun Center and Bullwinkle’s Restaurant. The winner will be notified on Friday, April 14.