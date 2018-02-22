Mountlake Terrace Community Foundation launches Neighborhood Improvement Program

Do you have ideas on how to improve your neighborhood? If so, the Mountlake Terrace Community Foundation wants to help make them a reality.

The Mountlake Terrace Community Foundation, a new 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving the Mountlake Terrace community, has launched a Neighborhood Improvement Program with support from the Hazel Miller Foundation and the Cheeseburger Babies Foundation. The Neighborhood Improvement Program will fund projects proposed by local residents and organizations for community improvements that can be done by volunteers in partnership with city staff. Neighborhood Improvement Program projects are designed to be a collaborative partnership between residents, volunteer groups, the MLTCF and the City of Mountlake Terrace for neighborhood revitalization.

Examples of projects that may be considered might be repainting of the iconic but badly faded red and white striping on the playground equipment in “Candy Cane Park” or building a community garden. For more ideas, check out this recent post on Curbed.com: 101 small ways you can improve your city.

During this first round of the program, funding of up to $500 is available for projects that help achieve the MLTCF’s mission of strengthening and building the Mountlake Terrace community.

MLTCF has several funding partners who have generously contributed to the Neighborhood Improvement Program including the Hazel Miller Foundation and the Cheeseburger Babies Foundation. Applications will be accepted through April 6 for this first round of funding with potential for future funding rounds based on available financial support.

Find more information at https://www.mltcf.org/neighborhood-improvement-program/.