Mountlake Terrace City Council to meet with Planning Commission Thursday night

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled during its Thursday, Feb. 16 work/study session to meet with the City Planning Commission, discussing the commission’s 2016 accomplishments and its 2017 work plan.

The council and planning commission are also set to review 2016 Comprehensive Plan performance measures.

Other items on the council agenda for Thursday night:

– Reviewing the city’s Commute Trip Reduction Plan and ordinance; a contract for City Hall Architectural Services (this item is listed as tentative) and the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee’s 2017 Funding Recommendation.

– Discussing and adopting a policy on allowing citizens to comment during council meetings by telephone.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd Floor. You can see the complete agenda here.