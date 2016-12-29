Mountlake Terrace City Council to hold public hearing, vote tonight on low impact development ordinances

The Mountlake Terrace City Council will hold a public hearing and take a vote tonight, Dec. 29, on nine ordinances related to low impact development. The ordinances, which reflect new Washington State Department of Ecology requirements, will mostly affect developers but could also impact homeowners.

Joseph Rowett of Landsverk Homes has been circulating a flier urging citizens to testify at tonight’s meeting, stating that homeowners may not be aware of the impact that the ordinances could have on developing their property.

“We have been working with the city staff to make revisions,” Rowett said. “They have been helpful, however there are many details that I feel are detrimental to the future development of the city,” Rowett said. Among them are rules regarding tree cutting and re-sodding of yards, he said.

Low impact development is an approach to managing stormwater through on-site infiltration and absorption rather than collecting stormwater and sending it downstream. The Washington State Department of Ecology is requiring cities to update their municipal codes in order to make low impact development the preferred approach to stormwater management.

The city held a community open house on the topic Sept. 13, followed by a developers workshop Sept. 28 and a developers meeting Oct. 19. “We have attended several work sessions to voice our opinion and none of these sessions have been attended by homeowners,” Rowett said.

According to City Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen, the state requires the low impact development ordinances to be adopted by the end of this year. “The Dec. 29 meeting is necessitated by more review time and revisions taken from public and Council and the requirement to adopt by Dec. 31,” she said. “This meeting has been planned and discussed for the past few weeks at our other meetings.”

You can read more about the proposed ordinances, including a presentation that will be made at tonight’s meeting, as part of the council meeting agenda here.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd Floor.<