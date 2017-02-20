Mountlake Terrace City Council to hear 2016 year-end police department report Feb. 21

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled to receive the police department’s 2016 year-end report as part of its Tuesday, Feb. 21 business meeting (rescheduled from Monday due to the Presidents Day holiday). The council will also recognize newly-appointed Police Commander Mike Haynes.

Other items on the council agenda:

– Approval of several items discussed at last Thursday’s council work/study session, including: 1) adoption of Lodging Tax Advisory Committee 2017 funding recommendation for money to the following organization for tourism-related events: Cheeseburger Babies Foundation (3rd of July celebration), Friends of the Arts – Arts of the Terrace, Snohomish County Tourism Bureau and Tour de Terrace and 2) Adoption of Commute Trip Reduction Plan Ordinance.-

– Possible award of a contract for City Hall architectural services

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace City Hall,

6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd Floor. You can see the complete agenda here.