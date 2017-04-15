Mountlake Terrace City Council set to approve agreements for sewer, stormwater plan updates

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Monday, April 17 meeting is scheduled to approve professional services agreements with Gray and Osborne Inc. to update sewer and stormwater comprehensive plans for the city.

According to the council agenda, work on both plans will include a rate study. The cost to be paid Gray and Osborne for each plan is $153,890.

The council is also scheduled to hear a presentation from Community Transit and to approve an interlocal agreement with the Snohomish County Health District releasing ownership interest in the health district’s Rucker Building, which is for sale.

In addition, the agenda includes council follow-up from its recent retreat.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Monday in the Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd Floor. You can see the complete agenda here.