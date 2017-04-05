Mountlake Terrace City Council OKs 3rd of July agreement, LID ordinance for Town Center

It’s official. Mountlake Terrace will again have a Third of July celebration at Ballinger Park.

The Mountlake City Council during its Monday night business meeting approved an agreement between the city and the Cheeseburger Babies Foundation to put on the event, set for Monday, July 3, 2017.

The council also unanimously approved adoption of a low impact development (LID) ordinance that amends the city code to allow for special considerations for the Town Center, which covers about 72 acres along 56th Avenue West from about 228th Street Southwest to 244th Street Southwest. The vote came after a scheduled public hearing that drew no testimony.

Under the new ordinance, development planned for the Town Center will be exempted from those LID best management practices (BMPs) that conflict with or undermine Town Center objectives of density and lot coverage. While the Town Center project will not be redesigned to incorporate LID principles, LID principles will be applied as individual sites abutting the right of way are developed.

Low impact development standards aim to manage stormwater through on-site infiltration and absorption rather than collecting stormwater and sending it downstream, with the goal of protecting overall water quality. The city manages its stormwater through a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit, which is administered through the Washington State Department of Ecology. A State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) review was performed on the code amendment and the state issued a Determination of Non-significance (DNS) on Feb. 10, 2017.

Regarding the 3rd of July agreement, the event will be managed by the Cheeseburger Babies Foundation, run by local business owner and Mountlake Terrace City Councilmember Seaun Richards. (Richards recused himself from Monday night’s vote, which was 6-0 in favor, with Councilmember Doug McCardle absent.)

Under the agreement, the city will provide in-kind services for the event — including police security, parks and public works services. According to the agreement, the city will cover in-kind services valued at up to $2,763.76. Anything beyond that amount, plus a minimum of $4,000 in police overtime, will be covered by event sponsors.

The goal is to raise $10,000 to $20,000 in sponsorship. Anyone interested in becoming an event sponsor or volunteer can contact

Fireworks will be provided by Western Display and again launched from the west side of Ballinger Park. There will be live entertainment, and expanded food and parking. You can read more here about the discussion held at last week’s council work/study session.

The council also approved, as part of its consent agenda:

– A public comment policy that addressed a request from a resident to comment during city council meetings via telephone. The adopted policy says that commenters must either be physically present in order to provide testimony or can offer comments via email or a written letter. In addition, the newly adopted policy states that citizens can no longer donate their comment time to another speaker, and also prohibits commenters from making “personal attacks or threatening remarks” during council meetings.

– Professional service agreements with BHC Consultants LLC and West Coast Code Consultants, Inc. for building inspection and plan review services.

Finally, the council heard a presentation from Deborah Anderson, Executive Director of the Foundation for Edmonds School District, on its work to feed homeless students through its Nourishing Network program. We’ll provide a full report on that presentation in a later story.