Mountlake Terrace City Council to elect mayor, mayor pro tem Jan. 2

The Mountlake Terrace City Council during its Tuesday, Jan. 2 meeting is scheduled to administer the oaths of office to councilmembers re-elected last November. The council will also elect a mayor and mayor pro-tem for 2018.
In addition, appointments of council liaisons and representatives for intergovernmental agency boards/commissions will be announced.
Also on the council agenda:
– Review Community Satisfaction Survey results
– Quarterly discussion and update of City Council goals
The meeting will be in Interim City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd floor. You can see the complete agenda here.