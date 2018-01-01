Mountlake Terrace City Council to elect mayor, mayor pro tem Jan. 2

The Mountlake Terrace City Council during its Tuesday, Jan. 2 meeting is scheduled to administer the oaths of office to councilmembers re-elected last November. The council will also elect a mayor and mayor pro-tem for 2018.

In addition, appointments of council liaisons and representatives for intergovernmental agency boards/commissions will be announced.

Also on the council agenda:

– Review Community Satisfaction Survey results

– Quarterly discussion and update of City Council goals

The meeting will be in Interim City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd floor. You can see the complete agenda here.