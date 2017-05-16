Mountlake Terrace City Council approves wastewater treatment contract extension

In a brief business meeting Monday night, the Mountlake Terrace City Council took the following actions:

– Unanimously approved a two-year extension for a wastewater treatment, disposal and transport contract involving the City of Mountlake Terrace, the City of Edmonds (which provides treatment services for MLT), Olympic View Water and Sewer District and Ronald Sewer District. According to the council memo accompanying the agenda, Mountlake Terrace in 1987 partnered with Edmonds and the two sewer districts to build a new wastewater treatment plant in Edmonds. A 30-year interlocal agreement was signed at that time outlining the operation and cost allocation of the facility. That agreement is scheduled to end in mid-October 2017, and staff of the four partnering agencies have been working on a new interlocal agreement to replace the existing one.

However, the City of Shoreline is scheduled to take over the Ronald Sewer District at the end of October. According to the council memo, while Shoreline will assume the benefits and obligations of Ronald’s contracts, “Ronald has not wanted to commit Shoreline to a new treatment plant agreement until Shoreline has a seat at the table to have input.” The two-year extension of the existing 1987 agreement will allow that to occur.

– Also unanimously approved contracts with Metropolitan Building Maintenance for janitorial services at the city’s Recreation Pavilion, police station and operations facility.

– Postponed until its June 1 meeting a discussion regarding the introduction of a franchise agreement with MCI, a subsidiary of Verizon, to run fiber optic conduit along the public right-of-way in Mountlake Terrace.