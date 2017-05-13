Mountlake Terrace City Council agenda for May 15

The Mountlake Terrace City Council will consider the following items at its business meeting Monday, May 15:

– Approval of contracts for janitorial services at the City’s Recreation Pavilion, Operations Facility and Police Department

– Approval of a two-year extension to an interlocal agreement for services at the Edmonds Wastewater Treatment Plant

– Introduction of a franchise agreement with MCI, a subsidiary of Verizon, to run fiber optic conduit along the public right-of-way in Mountlake Terrace.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd Floor. You can see the complete agenda here.