Mountlake Terrace City Council agenda for March 2 work/study session

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled to review the following items during its work/study session Thursday, March 2:
– Arts Commission’s 2016 accomplishments and 2017 work program
– Recreation & Park Advisory Commission’s 2016 accomplishments and 2017 work program
– 2017 Tour de Terrace agreement
– Professional services agreement with Insless Best for services relating to Main Street Project condemnation (tentative).
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd floor. You can see the complete agenda here.